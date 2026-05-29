Kochi: In two separate cases involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of minor girls, the Perumbavoor Fast Track POCSO Court on Friday sentenced one man to four life terms plus an additional 35 years in prison, and another to 72 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In the first case, the court sentenced 55-year-old Najeer Miyan, a native of Mujtapur in Bihar, to a total of 72 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,90,000.

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The case dates back to January 17, 2025, within the Kuruppampady police station limits. Miyan, who was working as a security guard at a plywood company in Odakkali Kottachira, lured the five-year-old daughter of a fellow migrant worker by offering to buy her candy. The girl came to the company in search of her father.

Miyan then kidnapped and sexually assaulted the toddler. Following a complaint filed by the child’s parents, an investigation was launched under the leadership of the then Kuruppampady Police Inspector V M Curson, leading to the accused's arrest.

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The court found Miyan guilty under five separate sections of the law, sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 for each of three counts. For the remaining two counts, he was handed prison terms of five and seven years, respectively, along with a fine of ₹20,000 each.

The court ruled that all the prison sentences will run concurrently. Following the verdict, Miya was transferred to the Viyyur Central Jail to serve his term. The investigation team that supported the case comprised Sub-Inspectors George and Abdul Jaleel, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sajitha and A R Jayan, and Civil Police Officers Sreejith Ravi, Rajesh, and Ancy.

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In the second verdict, the court awarded four life imprisonment terms, an additional 35 years of separate prison time, and a fine of ₹20,81,000 to 36-year-old Christian Raj, a native of Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident occurred in September 2023 at Edayappuram, Aluva. Raj, who is the first accused in the case, broke into a rented house where the young child, the daughter of migrant workers, was fast asleep, carried her away, and subjected her to brutal sexual assault under a nearby bridge. The nearby residents spotted the assault and rescued the child.

The police investigation was led by the then Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Kumar, alongside the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) A Prasad and Inspector M M Manjudas. Armed with the meticulous evidence compiled by the investigative team, the prosecution successfully secured the conviction from the court.

Judge V Sandeep Krishna delivered verdicts in both cases, with Special Public Prosecutor Advocate A Sindhu representing the prosecution in both trials.