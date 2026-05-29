Inauguration of the state conference of the Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram; exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state in Kottayam; screening of documentary film, 'Art and Resistance' and feature film, 'Lunch Box' in Kochi, P VK Nedungadi Memorial Lecture and media award presentation in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on May 29. 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Hotel Lemon Tree: Inauguration of the state conference of the Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala by Minister T C. Siddique. 10:00 am.

Inauguration of the state conference of the Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala by Minister T C. Siddique. 10:00 am. Pujappura Magic Academy: Inauguration of the annual celebration of The Magic Academy of Magical Sciences by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 10:00 am.

Inauguration of the annual celebration of The Magic Academy of Magical Sciences by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 10:00 am. Thirumala Madhava Swamy Ashram: Bhaktiganasudha (Devotional Song). 6:00 pm.

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Kollam

Karbala Junction Khadi Grama Vyavasaya District Office: Special Rebate Fair. 10:00 am.

Kottayam

Kottayam Public Library, Kananai Kunjiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am. Vakathanom Vallyakkad Dayara: Commemoration feast of Eugen Mar Dionesius. Holy Mass by Fr V M Abraham Vazhayakkal – 6:45 am. Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm.

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Kochi

TDM Hall, Ernakulam: State conference of the All Kerala Bank Retirees Federation – 9:00 am.

State conference of the All Kerala Bank Retirees Federation – 9:00 am. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre : Edappally Film Festival – Documentary Film – 'Art and Resistance' by Rajesh James 5:00 pm, Film – Lunch Box 7:00 pm, Film – Record Dance 7:45 pm.

: Edappally Film Festival – Documentary Film – 'Art and Resistance' by Rajesh James 5:00 pm, Film – Lunch Box 7:00 pm, Film – Record Dance 7:45 pm. Banarji Road Sangeetha Theatre: Edappally Film Festival – Film Beyond Hatred and Power, We Keep Seeking 10:00 am.

Edappally Film Festival – Film Beyond Hatred and Power, We Keep Seeking 10:00 am. Kaloor Kanan Nair Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival – Film Vertigo 6:00 pm.

Edappally Film Festival – Film Vertigo 6:00 pm. Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Madhubani R Nath – 10:00 am.

Kozhikode

Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan: P V K Nedungadi Memorial Lecture and Media Award Presentation – Vivek Narayanan 11:00 am.

P V K Nedungadi Memorial Lecture and Media Award Presentation – Vivek Narayanan 11:00 am. Nadakkavu Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School: Farewell gathering for A K Abdul Hakeem, retiring SSK District Project Coordinator, organised by his friends. 4:00 pm.