Kozhikode: The Kerala government is set to take a decision within two weeks on the proposed Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) corridor after Metro Man E Sreedharan submitted an interim report on the project to the state government on Friday.

Sreedharan met Chief Minister V D Satheeshan for around 15 minutes and handed over the interim report detailing the proposed alternative high-speed rail network for the state. The meeting is being viewed as a major step forward in the government’s renewed consideration of an alternative to the controversial SilverLine project.

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According to sources, the Chief Minister informed Sreedharan during the meeting that the government would examine the proposal in detail and take a decision within two weeks.

The discussions reportedly indicated that the state government is seriously considering the project, particularly because the proposed corridor would require comparatively less land acquisition. Most stretches of the rail line are planned as elevated structures, significantly reducing displacement concerns that had triggered widespread protests against the SilverLine project under the previous LDF government.

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Renewed interest in Sreedharan’s proposal comes after the UDF government recently decided to de-notify the SilverLine project of K-Rail, reviving discussions on an alternative semi-high-speed rail network for Kerala.

Sreedharan had proposed the KHSR corridor last year as an alternative to SilverLine and had initiated preliminary steps for preparing the Detailed Project Report by opening a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation office in Ponnani.

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Sources said the Centre had earlier shown interest in Sreedharan’s alternative proposal, which could help the state secure approvals more easily compared to the stalled SilverLine project.

The proposed corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Kannur has 23 stations. The proposed rail corridor has been designed for a maximum speed of 200 kmph, with an operational speed of 180 kmph. The estimated project cost is ₹54,000 crore.