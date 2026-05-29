Kerala is likely to receive widespread rain or thundershowers across the state till June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places till June 1.

Amid the forecast, the IMD issued yellow alerts in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Friday, warning of heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather agency also said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, southwest, east-central and west-central Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, and parts of northeast Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, it added.

The IMD further noted that maximum temperatures fell appreciably in Kollam district over the past 24 hours, while there was no significant change elsewhere in Kerala. However, it was below normal in Kollam and normal across the rest of the state. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature in Kerala on Thursday at 35.1°C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have cautioned the public about the potential impacts of heavy rain, including poor visibility, traffic congestion, and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, snap branches and damage power infrastructure, potentially disrupting transportation and electricity supply. Standing crops, especially those nearing harvest, may also be affected.

The IMD has also warned of possible landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related accidents in open areas. People have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid weak or vulnerable structures, and seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.