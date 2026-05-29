Palakkad: Sreekrishnapuram police have registered a case against CPM ward member C Sujith following a woman’s complaint accusing him of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of offering her a job.

According to Sreekrishnapuram police, the woman alleged that Sujith had continued to assure her of employment opportunities and had sexually assaulted her multiple times during the course of their interactions. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against the ward member and launched an investigation into the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case has sparked protests in the area, with opposition leaders demanding immediate action against Sujith. Thalayanakkadu ward member and Congress leader Manikandan alleged that the accused had repeatedly misled the woman with promises of employment before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

“We want him to be arrested as soon as possible and for him to resign from his post. We have just concluded a protest march demanding action,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations have triggered political discussions in the locality, with protests continuing against the CPM leader. However, former ward member Ushakumari M said Sujith had generally been regarded as a helpful person in the area.

“He belongs to a different political party, but he has generally been known as a helpful person and someone with a decent reputation locally. It is unclear what exactly happened between the two.” she said.