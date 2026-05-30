A six-month grassroots campaign involving health workers, residents and local self-government representatives has helped a ward in Alappuzha earn tobacco-free status, a distinction local leaders hope will improve public health for years to come.

Chekkidikkadu, the eighth ward of Thakazhy grama panchayat, has been declared tobacco-free following a sustained awareness campaign led jointly by the panchayat and the local Family Health Centre. The initiative forms part of a broader effort by the panchayat to gradually expand tobacco-control measures ward by ward.

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According to Thakazhy panchayat vice-president Vipin Kumar, the programme is not a one-time declaration but part of a long-term strategy aimed at reducing tobacco use and the health problems associated with it.

Awareness classes held in the ward. Photo: Special Arrangement

"Every year, we select a ward and carry out focused interventions there. Last year, the ninth ward was declared tobacco-free. We are continuing those efforts," he told Onmanorama.

He acknowledged that the declaration does not mean every resident has completely given up tobacco. Instead, the goal is to create an environment where tobacco products are less visible, less accessible and less socially accepted.

"The sale of tobacco products, public advertisements and the open display of tobacco products have reduced considerably. Medical officers, ASHA workers and other health personnel are all part of this effort. Our aim is to reduce tobacco-related diseases and support those who are influenced by tobacco use," Kumar said.

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The campaign in Chekkidikkadu began nearly six months ago, according to Health Inspector Job G, who was closely involved in the initiative.

Children participating in group activities designed to educate them about the health risks associated with tobacco consumption. Photo: Special Arrangement

The process started when residents of the ward expressed interest in becoming tobacco-free. Following this, the proposal was taken up with the panchayat and a ward-level protection committee was formed. The committee included ward representatives, Kudumbashree members, ASHA workers and other community stakeholders.

"The ward currently has around 316 households. After forming the committee, we conducted a comprehensive survey across the ward to understand the extent of tobacco use," Job said.

The survey identified 46 tobacco users in the ward. Of them, six were women who used paan, while the remaining users were men. Most of those identified were above the age of 50.

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The findings helped shape a series of targeted awareness programmes. Counselling sessions are conducted every six months for residents, while children participate in group activities designed to educate them about the health risks associated with tobacco consumption.

Awareness boards, posters and flex displays highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco have also been installed at key locations across the ward, including near shops and public spaces.

Job stressed that the initiative does not involve a legal ban on smoking or the sale of tobacco products within the ward. Instead, it relies on community participation and sustained awareness efforts to encourage people to voluntarily reduce or quit tobacco use.

"There is no prohibition in place. The idea is to create awareness and motivate people to stay away from tobacco. Over time, we have seen people becoming more conscious of its health impacts," he said.