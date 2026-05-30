Kozhikode: Ibrahimkutty, an investor who took his own life at the home of a Congress leader in Thiruvallur near Vadakara, had alleged that he and his sister's children were persuaded to invest money with promises of high returns. These allegations came to light through an audio message reportedly sent by Ibrahimkutty.

BJP's North District President Praful Krishna released the audio message on Saturday, asserting that Ibrahimkutty had sent it to him an hour before his suicide attempt.

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It was around 10 am on Friday that Ibrahimkutty arrived at the residence of Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) secretary Sudheer Kumar, doused himself with petrol that he had brought with him, and set himself on fire. Later, he died while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Sudheer was the former president of Kadathanadu Labour Contract Cooperative Society, where Ibrahimkutty deposited ₹6 lakh.

In the audio message, Ibrahimkutty claimed he was assured that his invested money would be returned if he requested it a week in advance. However, he accused the individuals involved of refusing to return his funds even when he urgently needed them for hospital expenses.

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Serious accusations were also levelled against Sudheer in the voice clip. Ibrahim Kutty claimed that Sudheer would always deny receiving any money whenever confronted. Furthermore, Ibrahim alleged an attempt on his life, stating he was deliberately hit by a Bolero vehicle near the Vatakara Magistrate Court by a person named Basheer. He explicitly stated that the intention was to kill him.

Ibrahim Haji revealed that ₹75 lakh was owed to him, and he had filed a complaint regarding this with the Chief Minister's office regarding these matters and held the society's president and secretary responsible if anything happened to him.

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Praful Krishna confirmed that Ibrahim had sent him WhatsApp audio messages before his death. He stated that Ibrahimkutty had instructed him to release these messages to the media if he died. He criticised the lack of action despite Ibrahimkutty having previously complained to the chief minister and Congress leaders.