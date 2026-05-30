Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall and thundershowers till June 3, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places across Kerala till June 2, the IMD added.

The weather department also noted that conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and the Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days. Meanwhile, an upper-air cyclonic circulation has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast at about 5.8 km above mean sea level.

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The IMD said there was no significant change in maximum temperatures across Kerala during the past 24 hours. Temperatures remained below normal in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, above normal in Palakkad, and near normal elsewhere in the state. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Yellow alerts issued

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for the following districts:

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May 31: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Malappuram

June 1: Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad

June 2: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm within a 24-hour period.

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The IMD has cautioned the public about possible impacts of heavy rain, including poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, snap branches and damage power infrastructure, leading to disruptions in transportation and electricity supply.

The department has also warned of the risk of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related accidents. Farmers have been advised to take precautions to protect crops, particularly those nearing harvest. Residents are urged to follow official advisories, avoid weak structures and seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.