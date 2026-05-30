Key events in Kerala today: Prem Nazir Award presentation, tobacco control day celebration on May 30
On Saturday, Kerala will host a range of events, including umbrella and food kit distribution in Thiruvananthapuram, a play in Kottayam, an art exhibition in Kochi, and a book release in Kozhikode.
On Saturday, Kerala will host a range of events, including umbrella and food kit distribution in Thiruvananthapuram, a play in Kottayam, an art exhibition in Kochi, and a book release in Kozhikode.
On Saturday, Kerala will host a range of events, including umbrella and food kit distribution in Thiruvananthapuram, a play in Kottayam, an art exhibition in Kochi, and a book release in Kozhikode.
Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers in Thiruvananthapuram; staging of the play 'Porattam' in Kottayam; Art Exhibition, 'Echoes of Luminance' in Kochi; book release of 'Cochin Bakery' written by Guinness Ramesh in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kovalam Vellar Kerala Arts and Crafts Village: National Seminar of Society for Emergency Medicine India. Inauguration of the concluding ceremony. Chief Minister V D Satheesan 4:15 pm
- Kovalam Vellar Junction: Reception for Chief Minister V D Satheesan, organised by Congress Kovalam Mandalam Committee. 4:00 pm
- Statue Padma Cafe: Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers by Kerala Federation of the Blind. Minister K Muraleedharan 11:00 am
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: Malayattoor Cultural Evening. Minister C P John 6:00 pm
- Medical College Old Auditorium: Commencement of the People's Cleaning Drive. Minister K. Muraleedharan 9:00 am
- Chalakkuzhi Mekepattam NSS Karayogam: Pathashala 2026. Minister K. Muraleedharan 6:00 pm
- Kottakkakam Panchajanyam Auditorium: Conclusion of vacation classes of Chithira Thirunal Memorial Music and Dance Academy, Dance and Music Festival. Minister C.P. John 5:00 pm
- Illippod SRR Hall: Illippod Friendship Residents Association Public Meeting. 4:00 pm
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Madhavikutty Remembrance. 4:30 pm
- Priyadarshini Hall, Kottakkakam: Prem Nazir Award Presentation. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan 5:30 pm
- Corporation Open Air Auditorium: Mayor Care Scheme, Distribution of study materials. 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam Baselius College: District Level Inauguration of Tobacco Control Day Celebration. Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 9:30 am, Awareness Seminar – 10:30 am
- Public Library Kanai Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am.
- District Planning Committee Secretariat Conference Hall: District Development Committee Meeting – 10:30 am.
- Darshana Kaladarshana Academy: Annual Celebration Programs, Vacation Class Conclusion, Children's Debut. Director of Darshana Cultural Centre Rev. Dr. Thomas Puthuserry, Exhibition of paintings and handicrafts prepared by children – 4:30 pm.
- KPS Menon Hall: Play 'Porattam' presented by Thiruvanchoor Theatres – 6:30 pm.
- YMCA Hall: Alex Mathew Vengadath Memorial Inter-Sunday School Competition – 9:00 am.
- Vakathanom Vallikkad Dayara: Commemoration Feast of Eugen Mar Ivanios. Holy Qurbana. Yuhannon Corepiscopa Chirathalath – 6:45 pm, Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm.
- Sankranthi AKTE Bhavan: Reception for Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan by Sankranthi Pourasabha – 3:00 pm.
- Kollad IPC Ebenezer Church Hall: School Year Opening Preparatory Seminar organised by IPC Ebenezer Worship Centre. Pastor Sunil Zacharia – 10:00 am.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: General Surgery Camp. Dr. Thomas George, Dr. Jocy Joseph – 9:30 am.
- Nagampadam Mahadeva Temple: 'Sharadotsavam' for students organized by SNDP Yogam Kottayam Union. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Mahagurupooja, Sreesaradamantrarchana, Thoolikapooja – 9:30 am, Mathrupujja, Study Class – 12:00 pm.
Kochi
- Valanjambalam Devi Temple: Laksharchana. Filling of Kalashakudam with sandalwood paste at dawn 5:00 am, followed by commencement of Laksharchana, Uchapooja 10:00 am, Athazhapooja 7:30 pm.
- Fort Kochi David Hall Gallery: 'Echoes of Luminance' Art Exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Sreeramakrishna Sevashram: Inauguration of the 'Jnanamrutham 2026' project organised by Andhra Cultural Association. 10:30 am.
- Ernakulam General Hospital: Distribution of free study materials organised by Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Ernakulam City. 11:00 am.
- Chavara Cultural Centre Theatre Hall: Drishya Mohanam Dance Festival. Inauguration by Dr. R. Bindu 10:30 am, Union Minister Suresh Gopi 4:00 pm. Inauguration of Chavara Short Film Festival. Prajesh Sen 10:00 am.
- TDM Hall: Vedanta Study Class organized by Ernakulam Karayogam – K.R. Nambiar 10:00 am.
- Mahakavi G. Auditorium: Lecture organized by Kerala History Association – 'Changes in Kochi's Trade Centers from the 15th Century onwards.' Presentation by Dr. S. Muralidharan 11:00 am, 'Madhavikutty Oru Orma' – Lecture by Sreekumari Ramachandran 3:00 pm.
- BMS Study and Research Centre Hall: Deliberation meeting organized by Bharatheeya Jyotisha Vichara Sangham regarding the Superstition and Immoral Practices Eradication Bill. 2:00 pm.
- Darbhar Hall Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by S N Dakshina 11:00 am, Exhibition of paintings by Madhubani R Nath 10:00 am.
- SNV Sadanam Auditorium: Face Foundation Chithrotsav. Sahyanu Award Presentation and Cultural Conference. 2:30 pm.
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Seminar on the topic 'Malayali's Nostalgia and Kamal's Cinematic Sensibility' as part of Edappally Film Festival. Open Forum – Director Kamal – 5:00 pm, Film screening 'Ulladakkam' 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Sangeetha Theatre: Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Celluloid' 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Charulata' 6:00 pm.
- Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: 'Nithyam Haritham' – Prem Nazir's Birth Centenary commemoration, Song evening featuring selected songs from his films. 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Puthuppara SK Hall: Anish Natyalaya Memorial Folk Dance Competition. 9:00 am.
- Govt. Medical College Premises: Commencement of the People's Grand Cleaning Drive. Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA 9:15 am.
- DCC Office K Karunakaran Memorial Building: Reception for MLAs and distribution of treatment funds organised by K Karunakaran Charitable Trust. Inauguration by K Praveen Kumar MLA 4:00 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: C M Kesavan Commemoration and Award Presentation. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan 4:00 pm.
- Alakapuri: Book release of 'Cochin Bakery' written by Guinness Ramesh, organized by Save Green. Former MLA Thottathil Raveendran 5:00 pm.
- Sports Council Hall: G Devarajan Master Music Academy Award to Paul Kallanoor. Film director P.K. Radhakrishnan 5:00 pm.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: V Abdulla Commemoration and Award Distribution. 5:00 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: Book release of 'Kumminikkalam' by P P Sreedharanunni 5:00 pm.