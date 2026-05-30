On Saturday, Kerala will host a range of events, including umbrella and food kit distribution in Thiruvananthapuram, a play in Kottayam, an art exhibition in Kochi, and a book release in Kozhikode.

On Saturday, Kerala will host a range of events, including umbrella and food kit distribution in Thiruvananthapuram, a play in Kottayam, an art exhibition in Kochi, and a book release in Kozhikode.

On Saturday, Kerala will host a range of events, including umbrella and food kit distribution in Thiruvananthapuram, a play in Kottayam, an art exhibition in Kochi, and a book release in Kozhikode.

Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers in Thiruvananthapuram; staging of the play 'Porattam' in Kottayam; Art Exhibition, 'Echoes of Luminance' in Kochi; book release of 'Cochin Bakery' written by Guinness Ramesh in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Kovalam Vellar Kerala Arts and Crafts Village: National Seminar of Society for Emergency Medicine India. Inauguration of the concluding ceremony. Chief Minister V D Satheesan 4:15 pm
  • Kovalam Vellar Junction: Reception for Chief Minister V D Satheesan, organised by Congress Kovalam Mandalam Committee. 4:00 pm
  • Statue Padma Cafe: Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers by Kerala Federation of the Blind. Minister K Muraleedharan 11:00 am
  • Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: Malayattoor Cultural Evening. Minister C P John 6:00 pm
  • Medical College Old Auditorium: Commencement of the People's Cleaning Drive. Minister K. Muraleedharan 9:00 am
  • Chalakkuzhi Mekepattam NSS Karayogam: Pathashala 2026. Minister K. Muraleedharan 6:00 pm
  • Kottakkakam Panchajanyam Auditorium: Conclusion of vacation classes of Chithira Thirunal Memorial Music and Dance Academy, Dance and Music Festival. Minister C.P. John 5:00 pm
  • Illippod SRR Hall: Illippod Friendship Residents Association Public Meeting. 4:00 pm
  • Pattom Mundassery Hall: Madhavikutty Remembrance. 4:30 pm
  • Priyadarshini Hall, Kottakkakam: Prem Nazir Award Presentation. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan 5:30 pm
  • Corporation Open Air Auditorium: Mayor Care Scheme, Distribution of study materials. 10:00 am
ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam

  • Kottayam Baselius College: District Level Inauguration of Tobacco Control Day Celebration. Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 9:30 am, Awareness Seminar – 10:30 am
  • Public Library Kanai Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am.
  • District Planning Committee Secretariat Conference Hall: District Development Committee Meeting – 10:30 am.
  • Darshana Kaladarshana Academy: Annual Celebration Programs, Vacation Class Conclusion, Children's Debut. Director of Darshana Cultural Centre Rev. Dr. Thomas Puthuserry, Exhibition of paintings and handicrafts prepared by children – 4:30 pm.
  • KPS Menon Hall: Play 'Porattam' presented by Thiruvanchoor Theatres – 6:30 pm.
  • YMCA Hall: Alex Mathew Vengadath Memorial Inter-Sunday School Competition – 9:00 am.
  • Vakathanom Vallikkad Dayara: Commemoration Feast of Eugen Mar Ivanios. Holy Qurbana. Yuhannon Corepiscopa Chirathalath – 6:45 pm, Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm.
  • Sankranthi AKTE Bhavan: Reception for Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan by Sankranthi Pourasabha – 3:00 pm.
  • Kollad IPC Ebenezer Church Hall: School Year Opening Preparatory Seminar organised by IPC Ebenezer Worship Centre. Pastor Sunil Zacharia – 10:00 am.
  • Manganam Mandiram Hospital: General Surgery Camp. Dr. Thomas George, Dr. Jocy Joseph – 9:30 am.
  • Nagampadam Mahadeva Temple: 'Sharadotsavam' for students organized by SNDP Yogam Kottayam Union. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Mahagurupooja, Sreesaradamantrarchana, Thoolikapooja – 9:30 am, Mathrupujja, Study Class – 12:00 pm.

Kochi

  • Valanjambalam Devi Temple: Laksharchana. Filling of Kalashakudam with sandalwood paste at dawn 5:00 am, followed by commencement of Laksharchana, Uchapooja 10:00 am, Athazhapooja 7:30 pm.
  • Fort Kochi David Hall Gallery: 'Echoes of Luminance' Art Exhibition. 10:00 am.
  • Kaloor Sreeramakrishna Sevashram: Inauguration of the 'Jnanamrutham 2026' project organised by Andhra Cultural Association. 10:30 am.
  • Ernakulam General Hospital: Distribution of free study materials organised by Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Ernakulam City. 11:00 am.
  • Chavara Cultural Centre Theatre Hall: Drishya Mohanam Dance Festival. Inauguration by Dr. R. Bindu 10:30 am, Union Minister Suresh Gopi 4:00 pm. Inauguration of Chavara Short Film Festival. Prajesh Sen 10:00 am.
  • TDM Hall: Vedanta Study Class organized by Ernakulam Karayogam – K.R. Nambiar 10:00 am.
  • Mahakavi G. Auditorium: Lecture organized by Kerala History Association – 'Changes in Kochi's Trade Centers from the 15th Century onwards.' Presentation by Dr. S. Muralidharan 11:00 am, 'Madhavikutty Oru Orma' – Lecture by Sreekumari Ramachandran 3:00 pm.
  • BMS Study and Research Centre Hall: Deliberation meeting organized by Bharatheeya Jyotisha Vichara Sangham regarding the Superstition and Immoral Practices Eradication Bill. 2:00 pm.
  • Darbhar Hall Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by S N Dakshina 11:00 am, Exhibition of paintings by Madhubani R Nath 10:00 am.
  • SNV Sadanam Auditorium: Face Foundation Chithrotsav. Sahyanu Award Presentation and Cultural Conference. 2:30 pm.
  • Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm.
  • Edappally Changampuzha Park: Seminar on the topic 'Malayali's Nostalgia and Kamal's Cinematic Sensibility' as part of Edappally Film Festival. Open Forum – Director Kamal – 5:00 pm, Film screening 'Ulladakkam' 6:00 pm.
  • Ernakulam Sangeetha Theatre: Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Celluloid' 10:00 am.
  • Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Charulata' 6:00 pm.
  • Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: 'Nithyam Haritham' – Prem Nazir's Birth Centenary commemoration, Song evening featuring selected songs from his films. 6:00 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

Kozhikode

  • Puthuppara SK Hall: Anish Natyalaya Memorial Folk Dance Competition. 9:00 am.
  • Govt. Medical College Premises: Commencement of the People's Grand Cleaning Drive. Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA 9:15 am.
  • DCC Office K Karunakaran Memorial Building: Reception for MLAs and distribution of treatment funds organised by K Karunakaran Charitable Trust. Inauguration by K Praveen Kumar MLA 4:00 pm.
  • Vedi Auditorium: C M Kesavan Commemoration and Award Presentation. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan 4:00 pm.
  • Alakapuri: Book release of 'Cochin Bakery' written by Guinness Ramesh, organized by Save Green. Former MLA Thottathil Raveendran 5:00 pm.
  • Sports Council Hall: G Devarajan Master Music Academy Award to Paul Kallanoor. Film director P.K. Radhakrishnan 5:00 pm.
  • K P Kesava Menon Hall: V Abdulla Commemoration and Award Distribution. 5:00 pm.
  • Vedi Auditorium: Book release of 'Kumminikkalam' by P P Sreedharanunni 5:00 pm.

TAGS

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium
Add as a preferred source on Google