Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers in Thiruvananthapuram; staging of the play 'Porattam' in Kottayam; Art Exhibition, 'Echoes of Luminance' in Kochi; book release of 'Cochin Bakery' written by Guinness Ramesh in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kovalam Vellar Kerala Arts and Crafts Village: National Seminar of Society for Emergency Medicine India. Inauguration of the concluding ceremony. Chief Minister V D Satheesan 4:15 pm

National Seminar of Society for Emergency Medicine India. Inauguration of the concluding ceremony. Chief Minister V D Satheesan 4:15 pm Kovalam Vellar Junction: Reception for Chief Minister V D Satheesan, organised by Congress Kovalam Mandalam Committee. 4:00 pm

Reception for Chief Minister V D Satheesan, organised by Congress Kovalam Mandalam Committee. 4:00 pm Statue Padma Cafe: Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers by Kerala Federation of the Blind. Minister K Muraleedharan 11:00 am

Distribution of umbrellas and food kits to lottery workers by Kerala Federation of the Blind. Minister K Muraleedharan 11:00 am Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: Malayattoor Cultural Evening. Minister C P John 6:00 pm

Malayattoor Cultural Evening. Minister C P John 6:00 pm Medical College Old Auditorium: Commencement of the People's Cleaning Drive. Minister K. Muraleedharan 9:00 am

Commencement of the People's Cleaning Drive. Minister K. Muraleedharan 9:00 am Chalakkuzhi Mekepattam NSS Karayogam: Pathashala 2026. Minister K. Muraleedharan 6:00 pm

Pathashala 2026. Minister K. Muraleedharan 6:00 pm Kottakkakam Panchajanyam Auditorium: Conclusion of vacation classes of Chithira Thirunal Memorial Music and Dance Academy, Dance and Music Festival. Minister C.P. John 5:00 pm

Conclusion of vacation classes of Chithira Thirunal Memorial Music and Dance Academy, Dance and Music Festival. Minister C.P. John 5:00 pm Illippod SRR Hall: Illippod Friendship Residents Association Public Meeting. 4:00 pm

Illippod Friendship Residents Association Public Meeting. 4:00 pm Pattom Mundassery Hall: Madhavikutty Remembrance. 4:30 pm

Madhavikutty Remembrance. 4:30 pm Priyadarshini Hall, Kottakkakam: Prem Nazir Award Presentation. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan 5:30 pm

Prem Nazir Award Presentation. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan 5:30 pm Corporation Open Air Auditorium: Mayor Care Scheme, Distribution of study materials. 10:00 am

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Kottayam

Kottayam Baselius College: District Level Inauguration of Tobacco Control Day Celebration. Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 9:30 am, Awareness Seminar – 10:30 am

District Level Inauguration of Tobacco Control Day Celebration. Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 9:30 am, Awareness Seminar – 10:30 am Public Library Kanai Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am. District Planning Committee Secretariat Conference Hall: District Development Committee Meeting – 10:30 am.

District Development Committee Meeting – 10:30 am. Darshana Kaladarshana Academy: Annual Celebration Programs, Vacation Class Conclusion, Children's Debut. Director of Darshana Cultural Centre Rev. Dr. Thomas Puthuserry, Exhibition of paintings and handicrafts prepared by children – 4:30 pm.

Annual Celebration Programs, Vacation Class Conclusion, Children's Debut. Director of Darshana Cultural Centre Rev. Dr. Thomas Puthuserry, Exhibition of paintings and handicrafts prepared by children – 4:30 pm. KPS Menon Hall: Play 'Porattam' presented by Thiruvanchoor Theatres – 6:30 pm.

Play 'Porattam' presented by Thiruvanchoor Theatres – 6:30 pm. YMCA Hall: Alex Mathew Vengadath Memorial Inter-Sunday School Competition – 9:00 am.

Alex Mathew Vengadath Memorial Inter-Sunday School Competition – 9:00 am. Vakathanom Vallikkad Dayara: Commemoration Feast of Eugen Mar Ivanios. Holy Qurbana. Yuhannon Corepiscopa Chirathalath – 6:45 pm, Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm.

Commemoration Feast of Eugen Mar Ivanios. Holy Qurbana. Yuhannon Corepiscopa Chirathalath – 6:45 pm, Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm. Sankranthi AKTE Bhavan: Reception for Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan by Sankranthi Pourasabha – 3:00 pm.

Reception for Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan by Sankranthi Pourasabha – 3:00 pm. Kollad IPC Ebenezer Church Hall: School Year Opening Preparatory Seminar organised by IPC Ebenezer Worship Centre. Pastor Sunil Zacharia – 10:00 am.

School Year Opening Preparatory Seminar organised by IPC Ebenezer Worship Centre. Pastor Sunil Zacharia – 10:00 am. Manganam Mandiram Hospital: General Surgery Camp. Dr. Thomas George, Dr. Jocy Joseph – 9:30 am.

General Surgery Camp. Dr. Thomas George, Dr. Jocy Joseph – 9:30 am. Nagampadam Mahadeva Temple: 'Sharadotsavam' for students organized by SNDP Yogam Kottayam Union. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Mahagurupooja, Sreesaradamantrarchana, Thoolikapooja – 9:30 am, Mathrupujja, Study Class – 12:00 pm.

Kochi

Valanjambalam Devi Temple: Laksharchana. Filling of Kalashakudam with sandalwood paste at dawn 5:00 am, followed by commencement of Laksharchana, Uchapooja 10:00 am, Athazhapooja 7:30 pm.

Laksharchana. Filling of Kalashakudam with sandalwood paste at dawn 5:00 am, followed by commencement of Laksharchana, Uchapooja 10:00 am, Athazhapooja 7:30 pm. Fort Kochi David Hall Gallery: 'Echoes of Luminance' Art Exhibition. 10:00 am.

'Echoes of Luminance' Art Exhibition. 10:00 am. Kaloor Sreeramakrishna Sevashram: Inauguration of the 'Jnanamrutham 2026' project organised by Andhra Cultural Association. 10:30 am.

Inauguration of the 'Jnanamrutham 2026' project organised by Andhra Cultural Association. 10:30 am. Ernakulam General Hospital: Distribution of free study materials organised by Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Ernakulam City. 11:00 am.

Distribution of free study materials organised by Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Ernakulam City. 11:00 am. Chavara Cultural Centre Theatre Hall: Drishya Mohanam Dance Festival. Inauguration by Dr. R. Bindu 10:30 am, Union Minister Suresh Gopi 4:00 pm. Inauguration of Chavara Short Film Festival. Prajesh Sen 10:00 am.

Drishya Mohanam Dance Festival. Inauguration by Dr. R. Bindu 10:30 am, Union Minister Suresh Gopi 4:00 pm. Inauguration of Chavara Short Film Festival. Prajesh Sen 10:00 am. TDM Hall: Vedanta Study Class organized by Ernakulam Karayogam – K.R. Nambiar 10:00 am.

Vedanta Study Class organized by Ernakulam Karayogam – K.R. Nambiar 10:00 am. Mahakavi G. Auditorium: Lecture organized by Kerala History Association – 'Changes in Kochi's Trade Centers from the 15th Century onwards.' Presentation by Dr. S. Muralidharan 11:00 am, 'Madhavikutty Oru Orma' – Lecture by Sreekumari Ramachandran 3:00 pm.

Lecture organized by Kerala History Association – 'Changes in Kochi's Trade Centers from the 15th Century onwards.' Presentation by Dr. S. Muralidharan 11:00 am, 'Madhavikutty Oru Orma' – Lecture by Sreekumari Ramachandran 3:00 pm. BMS Study and Research Centre Hall: Deliberation meeting organized by Bharatheeya Jyotisha Vichara Sangham regarding the Superstition and Immoral Practices Eradication Bill. 2:00 pm.

Deliberation meeting organized by Bharatheeya Jyotisha Vichara Sangham regarding the Superstition and Immoral Practices Eradication Bill. 2:00 pm. Darbhar Hall Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by S N Dakshina 11:00 am, Exhibition of paintings by Madhubani R Nath 10:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by S N Dakshina 11:00 am, Exhibition of paintings by Madhubani R Nath 10:00 am. SNV Sadanam Auditorium: Face Foundation Chithrotsav. Sahyanu Award Presentation and Cultural Conference. 2:30 pm.

Face Foundation Chithrotsav. Sahyanu Award Presentation and Cultural Conference. 2:30 pm. Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm.

Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Park: Seminar on the topic 'Malayali's Nostalgia and Kamal's Cinematic Sensibility' as part of Edappally Film Festival. Open Forum – Director Kamal – 5:00 pm, Film screening 'Ulladakkam' 6:00 pm.

Seminar on the topic 'Malayali's Nostalgia and Kamal's Cinematic Sensibility' as part of Edappally Film Festival. Open Forum – Director Kamal – 5:00 pm, Film screening 'Ulladakkam' 6:00 pm. Ernakulam Sangeetha Theatre: Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Celluloid' 10:00 am.

Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Celluloid' 10:00 am. Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Charulata' 6:00 pm.

Edappally Film Festival. Film screening 'Charulata' 6:00 pm. Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: 'Nithyam Haritham' – Prem Nazir's Birth Centenary commemoration, Song evening featuring selected songs from his films. 6:00 pm.

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Kozhikode