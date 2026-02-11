Malappuram: Changaramkulam Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole prize-winning lottery tickets worth around ₹1.5 lakh from a lottery shop in Edappal and fled to Tamil Nadu.

The accused has been identified as Ganeshan (36), a native of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, who was working as an employee at the lottery shop. He was arrested by police from Coimbatore following an interstate investigation.

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The theft took place at the Amma Lottery Agency, which was functioning in Edappal town. According to police, the incident occurred around 3am on March 6.

Police said Ganeshan allegedly stole lottery tickets carrying prize money worth approximately ₹1.5 lakh and escaped from the state.

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Following a complaint lodged by the shop owner, Changaramkulam police launched an investigation. During the probe, police obtained CCTV visuals showing Ganeshan stealing the lottery tickets from the shop.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the accused had fled to Tamil Nadu. A special investigation team led by Changaramkulam SI Nasiya M. Sahib, along with DANSAF team members, tracked down the accused in Coimbatore and took him into custody.

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Ganeshan was later produced before the Ponnani court and remanded in judicial custody.