The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations across Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts as part of its investigation into the seizure of a large cache of explosives from Chemmad near Tirurangadi in Malappuram district three months ago.

The searches began early in the morning at residences, business establishments and firms owned by the accused and other individuals suspected of having links to the case.

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Raids are being carried out at Tirurangadi and Vandoor in Malappuram district, Eranjimavu in Kozhikode district, and several locations in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

An official of the NIA’s Kerala unit said the searches were a follow-up to the ongoing investigation into the explosives seizure near Tirurangadi. “We had registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act in connection with the incident. The investigation aims to uncover details regarding the illegal transportation of the explosives and the intentions of those involved. Apart from the firms owned by the accused, examinations are also being conducted at establishments linked to suspected persons,” the official said.

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The case dates back to February when police seized a huge quantity of explosives from a lorry carrying onions at Chemmad. More than 10,500 gelatin sticks, along with detonators and wires, were recovered from the vehicle. A woman who owned the lorry was taken into custody during the investigation.

Around 245 boxes containing gelatin sticks, detonators and wires were concealed among sacks of onions in the lorry, which had arrived at a brick-manufacturing unit on the night of February 6. Acting on a tip-off, police reached the spot, prompting those unloading the consignment to flee.

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On February 7, officials unloaded the cargo and discovered the explosives hidden among the onion bags. Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosives had been transported from outside Kerala. Police also found that the woman taken into custody owned a quarry unit.

The NIA later took over the investigation to probe the wider network involved in the transportation and intended use of the explosives.