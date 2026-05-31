Kalpetta: Traffic through the Thamarassery Ghat Road was partially restored after 7 pm on Sunday after a massive tree that had fallen near the second bend was cut and removed through the combined efforts of the Fire and Rescue Services, the Churam Samrakshana Samithy and the police.

The fallen tree had brought traffic to a complete standstill for more than three hours, leaving even ambulances and two-wheelers stranded on either side of the road while removal operations were underway.

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The 12-km stretch between Lakkidy in Wayanad and Adivaram in Kozhikode district witnessed heavy congestion following the incident, with vehicles lined up bumper-to-bumper along the route. The tree was so large that it dragged down several smaller trees and a dense leafy canopy, completely blocking the road.

"This is perhaps the first time that even ambulances and motorcycles have been stranded for such a long period on the ghat road," said Justin, a volunteer with the Churam Samrakshana Samithy.

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According to him, the tree fell around 4 pm and traffic was partially restored only after 7 pm. However, it could take several more hours for normal traffic conditions to return, as long queues of vehicles were reported from Adivaram on the Kozhikode side to Vythiri on the Wayanad side.

Vehicular movement continues at a snail's pace, with commuters taking more than two hours to cover the 12-km ghat stretch, compared with the usual travel time of around 30 minutes under normal conditions.

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Volunteers and police personnel have urged motorists to maintain lane discipline and avoid overtaking throughout the ghat section. They warned that even minor lapses could trigger fresh traffic snarls and further worsen the situation.