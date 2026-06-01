The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across Kerala throughout the week. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places until June 2, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected between June 3 and June 6 due to the influence of multiple weather systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD.

The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and adjoining sea regions over the next few days.

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Yellow alerts for heavy rain have been issued for several districts till June 4, including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Palakkad and Kasaragod on different days.

An orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts on June 3. On June 4, the alert extends to Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode as well. These districts may receive 7 to 20 cm of rainfall within 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are likely over the state until June 2. Winds of 30–40 kmph are expected on June 3 and 4.

Probable impacts due to heavy rain

The IMD has warned that intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging, flash floods, landslides, traffic disruptions, poor visibility, damage to vulnerable structures, uprooting of trees and losses to standing crops. People living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas have been advised to remain alert and move to safer locations if necessary.

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Wind warning for fishermen

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the coast till June 4. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 60 kmph is likely during this period.

Yellow alert

June 1 (Monday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Lakshadweep.

June 2 (Tuesday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Lakshadweep

June 3 (Wednesday): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Lakshadweep

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June 4 (Thursday): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod and Lakshadweep

Orange alert

June 3 (Wednesday): Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram

June 4 (Thursday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode