State Praveshanolsavam (School Entry Festival) to be inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in Thiruhvananthapuram; art exhibition - 'Avar Vannu Kadalum Karayum Kadannu' in Kochi; seminar organised by First Bell Collective in connection with the release of the book 'Cinemayodoppam' (Along with cinema) by Director Pappan Naripatta, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Pattom Govt. Model Girls School: State Praveshanolsavam (School Entry Festival) - Chief Minister V D Satheesan - 10:00 am

State Praveshanolsavam (School Entry Festival) - Chief Minister V D Satheesan - 10:00 am Hotel Residency: SLBC Meeting - Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan - 10:45 am

SLBC Meeting - Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan - 10:45 am DPI Junction Sahakarana Bhavan: World Milk Day Celebration - Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan - 11:30 am

Vattiyoorkavu Govt. LPS : Praveshanolsavam - Minister K. Muraleedharan - 12:00 pm

: Praveshanolsavam - Minister K. Muraleedharan - 12:00 pm Vattiyoorkavu Govt. HSS : Praveshanolsavam - Minister K. Muraleedharan - 10:30 am

: Praveshanolsavam - Minister K. Muraleedharan - 10:30 am Nirmala Bhavan GHSS : Praveshanolsavam - Minister K. Muraleedharan - 1:00 pm

: Praveshanolsavam - Minister K. Muraleedharan - 1:00 pm Kachani Govt. School: Praveshanolsavam - Minister K. Muraleedharan - 2:00 pm

Praveshanolsavam - Minister K. Muraleedharan - 2:00 pm Museum Auditorium: C D Jain's Solo Art Exhibition - 10:00 am

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Kollam

Kattela Dr MR HSS: State level MRS Praveshanolsavam - Minister K Thulasi - 11:30 am

Kottayam

Kottayam MD Seminary Higher Secondary School: 'School Praveshanolsavam 2026' - District-level inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, presided over by Minister Mons Joseph - 9:30 am

'School Praveshanolsavam 2026' - District-level inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, presided over by Minister Mons Joseph - 9:30 am Manipuram Pudumanas Vakitham: Condolence meeting and remembrance gathering for Kalamandalam Hari R Nair and Pallam Madhavan - 3:30 pm

Condolence meeting and remembrance gathering for Kalamandalam Hari R Nair and Pallam Madhavan - 3:30 pm Kothala NSS High School: Pampady BRC Kurooppada panchayat-level School Praveshanolsavam - inauguration by MLA Chandy Oommen - 9:30 am

Pampady BRC Kurooppada panchayat-level School Praveshanolsavam - inauguration by MLA Chandy Oommen - 9:30 am South Pampady St Thomas LP School: Pampady Panchayat-level Praveshanolsavam - 10:00 am

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Kochi

Fort Kochi CCEA Hall: Nelson Fernandes Commemoration - Inauguration by T M Abraham - 5:00 pm

Nelson Fernandes Commemoration - Inauguration by T M Abraham - 5:00 pm Mattanchery Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Art Exhibition - 'Avar Vannu Kadalum Karayum Kadannu' - 11:00 am

Art Exhibition - 'Avar Vannu Kadalum Karayum Kadannu' - 11:00 am Chavara Cultural Centre : John Abraham Film Screenings and Lectures organised by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 3:45 pm; 'Agraharathil Kazhuthai' Exhibition, Lecture by K N Shaji - 5:15 pm; 'Cheriyachante Kroorakrithyangal' - 6:15 pm

: John Abraham Film Screenings and Lectures organised by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 3:45 pm; 'Agraharathil Kazhuthai' Exhibition, Lecture by K N Shaji - 5:15 pm; 'Cheriyachante Kroorakrithyangal' - 6:15 pm Piravam Pazhoor Perumthrikkovil Temple : Rituals for atonement, Bhagavati Seva - 6:00 pm

: Rituals for atonement, Bhagavati Seva - 6:00 pm Koothattukulam Govt. UPS: Sub-District Praveshanolsavam - 9:30 am

Sub-District Praveshanolsavam - 9:30 am Kakkoor Agricultural Marketing Society : Auction Market - 11:00 am

: Auction Market - 11:00 am Keerimpara Town: Keerimpara Citizens Forum's Commemoration of Former Minister T.U. Kuruvila - 6:00 pm

Kozhikode

Collectorate: Malabar River Fest Organising Committee Meeting - Chief Guest MLA C.K. Kasim - 3:00 pm

Malabar River Fest Organising Committee Meeting - Chief Guest MLA C.K. Kasim - 3:00 pm Town Hall: Theatre Festival - Staging of the plays, 'Ncha' and 'Barbarous' - 7:00 pm

Theatre Festival - Staging of the plays, 'Ncha' and 'Barbarous' - 7:00 pm North Karassery Highway Residency: Commemoration and Discussion Meeting of M P Veerendrakumar organised by RJD Thiruvambadi Constituency Committee - Alankode Leelakrishnan, Prof Hameed Chendamangallur, M N Karassery - 4:00 pm

Commemoration and Discussion Meeting of M P Veerendrakumar organised by RJD Thiruvambadi Constituency Committee - Alankode Leelakrishnan, Prof Hameed Chendamangallur, M N Karassery - 4:00 pm Puduppanam JNM GHSS: Praveshanolsavam and felicitation of SSLC and Plus Two high achievers - inauguration by Director Suveeran - 11:00 am

Praveshanolsavam and felicitation of SSLC and Plus Two high achievers - inauguration by Director Suveeran - 11:00 am Vatakara Sreenarayana LP School: Seminar organised by First Bell Collective in connection with the release of the book 'Cinemayodoppam' (Along with cinema) by Director Pappan Naripatta - 5:00 pm