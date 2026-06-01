Thiruvananthapuram: As classrooms echo once again with the chatter of students and the ring of school bells, Kerala begins a new academic year today after summer vacation. Schools across the state reopened on Monday amid celebrations organised as part of the 'Praveshanolsavam'.

Teachers are busy welcoming new students into brightly decorated classrooms with warm smiles while greeting returning students. Decorative crowns are being placed on the children, some excited, some a little hesitant, but all eager to start the new academic year. The rhythmic beats of chenda melam and cheerful music filled the school halls, setting a festive tone for the year ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main function is scheduled for 9 am at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the event, while General Education Minister N Samsudheen will preside over the programme. Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, Transport Minister C P John, along with other public representatives and personalities from art, culture, and education also participated in the celebrations.

Preparations for the festival included an expanded organising committee meeting at Pattom school, inaugurated by Corporation Councillor Reshma P and chaired by Additional Director of General Education Santosh C A. Teachers’ organisations, Samagra Shiksha Kerala, political parties, voluntary organisations, cultural activists, education experts, government officials, AEOs, BPCs, PTA and SMC members, headmasters, teachers, alumni, and youth groups were part of the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 101-member organising committee has been set up for the event, with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh as chairman, Education Standing Committee chairman Chempazhanthy Udayan as vice chairman, and Sreeja Gopinath as general convener.

With schools reopening, a large number of students are expected to commute across the state. To ensure their safety during peak hours, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has imposed restrictions on tipper lorry operations in various districts.