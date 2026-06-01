The roof of a building within the Government Central High School compound at Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, collapsed on Monday evening after classes concluded on the first day of the new academic year. No injuries were reported, according to the Thiruvananthapuram Fort Police.

The incident occurred around 5.15 pm when the roof of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) building inside the school premises collapsed. Preliminary findings suggest that the age of the structure may have contributed to the incident.

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"The building was very old, and its age is the likely cause of the collapse. Although it is located within the school compound, it was not being used by the school. Instead, it housed the SSK office," police officials told Onmanorama.

As the incident occurred after school hours, the campus had already closed and the premises were largely deserted. Consequently, no casualties or injuries were reported.

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Officials from the Thiruvananthapuram Fort Police Station and the Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and conducted inspections. Further inquiries are under way.