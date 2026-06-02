Kochi: Three men have been arrested in connection with the assault on two young women in Kaloor during the early hours of Tuesday. The alleged mastermind behind the attack remains absconding, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Alvin, Arun and Sabith, all natives of Mannarkad in Palakkad. According to police, the trio were employees of Akbar Ali, the prime accused in the case, who runs a hotel business in Kochi.

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Speaking to the media, Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) KS Shahansha said a search is underway to nab Ali, who is also from Mannarkad.

"Ali is the main accused who is suspected of having attacked the women. He is absconding and we have launched a hunt to apprehend him at the earliest,” the officer said.

The incident occurred around 4 am on Chakkalappadam Road in Kaloor when the two women were returning to their hostel after completing a night shift at work. According to the police, the women encountered a group of eight people – six men and two women – who allegedly passed sexually coloured and vulgar remarks at them. While the victims initially attempted to ignore the comments and continue walking, the situation escalated after the two women in the group intervened.

The police said the attack turned violent after one of the victims attempted to record the incident on her mobile phone. The accused allegedly twisted her arm, snatched the phone and smashed it repeatedly on the road. As she tried to retrieve the damaged device, members of the group grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head onto the ground, dragged her by the legs and repeatedly kicked her.

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One of the victims underwent treatment at the Ernakulam General Hospital after sustaining injuries and severe pain below the neck and torso. Her friend suffered minor injuries. The investigation is being led by Ernakulam Town North Station House Officer Inspector Anoop.

The police initially registered a case against eight individuals under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault on a woman. Following the arrests and the collection of further evidence, police said additional, more stringent charges would be incorporated into the case. The two women who were allegedly part of the group that confronted the victims will also be named as accused.

“The women in that group pointed out the victims, called them back and actively initiated the confrontation, setting the stage for the male suspects to launch the physical assault. So they will also be arraigned as accused,” DCP Shahansha said.

Probe into the prime accused's business activities

The police said Akbar Ali was a habitual offender and that investigators had come across information regarding his business activities that warrants further scrutiny. “We have received highly suspicious information regarding Akbar Ali's business dealings, and the details are quite disturbing,” DCP Shahansha said. He added that a parallel inquiry has been launched into the financial and commercial operations linked to the accused.

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The police clarified that the victims had no prior acquaintance with any of the accused. According to the police, the group from Mannarkad had reached the area to drop off an acquaintance who was staying in accommodation shared by hotel employees, and the confrontation occurred thereafter.

Moral policing allegation under investigation

The incident has also triggered controversy after friends of the victims alleged that a police officer at the Ernakulam Town North station questioned the women about their attire and why they were outside during the early hours of the morning.

Responding to the allegation, DCP Shahansha said the matter would be examined thoroughly. "Such a situation should never have occurred. We are analysing the allegation. If any officer is found to have behaved inappropriately or made such remarks, it is highly improper, and we will take strict disciplinary action against them,” he said.

Amid growing concerns over the safety of women working night shifts in the city, the police said night patrols, vehicle inspections and surveillance in vulnerable areas would be intensified to improve security during late night and early morning hours.