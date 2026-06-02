Kozhikode: A local Congress worker was found dead in his flat at Vatakara on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Suresh (62), a native of Cheenimedu in Vatakara.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. Officials said the exact cause of death can be determined only after receiving the post-mortem examination report.

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According to police, Suresh, a Gulf returnee, had been living alone in the flat. Friends and neighbours had not seen him for the past few days. "It was residents of neighbouring flats who checked the apartment after noticing a foul smell emanating from it. They alerted the police, who found the body lying on the floor of the bedroom. The body was in a decomposed state," police said.

As neighbours last saw Suresh on Sunday afternoon, police believe the death occurred sometime after that. "In the preliminary examination, it appears that he may have died due to age-related health issues. However, we can confirm the cause of death only after receiving the post-mortem examination report," a senior police official said.