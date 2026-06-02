Reception for MLAs in the agricultural sector by Thiruvananthapuram Green Society; Rubber Producers Society public meeting; painting exhibition of 38 artists from the state in Kottayam; Notebook distribution by Wings Educational Foundation in Kochi; Kerala Building Owners Welfare Association District Convention in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Cotton Hill School: State-level inauguration of Operation Thoofan by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 3:00 pm.

State-level inauguration of Operation Thoofan by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 3:00 pm. Press Club : Reception for MLAs in the agricultural sector by Thiruvananthapuram Green Society, Minister Bindu Krishna at 3:30 pm.

: Reception for MLAs in the agricultural sector by Thiruvananthapuram Green Society, Minister Bindu Krishna at 3:30 pm. Press Club: Ayya Vaikundhaswamy Mahasamadhi Day celebrations, Minister C.P. John at 3:30 pm.

Ayya Vaikundhaswamy Mahasamadhi Day celebrations, Minister C.P. John at 3:30 pm. Museum Auditorium: C D Jain's solo painting exhibition at 10:00 am.

C D Jain's solo painting exhibition at 10:00 am. Shastamangalam Minority Commission Headquarters Court Hall: Minority Commission sitting at 11:00 am.

Minority Commission sitting at 11:00 am. Palaayam Ayyankali Hall: Birsa Munda Unsung Heroes Award distribution at 2:00 pm.

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Kollam

Kulathupuzha YMCA Hall: Rubber Producers Society public meeting at 10:00 am.

Kottayam

Kottayam St Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Church Diocese Prayer Society Kruthadhara Sangamam and monthly Tuesday meditation. Paulose Corepiscopa Parekkara at 10:00 am.

Jacobite Church Diocese Prayer Society Kruthadhara Sangamam and monthly Tuesday meditation. Paulose Corepiscopa Parekkara at 10:00 am. Public Library's Kanai Kunjiraman Art Gallery: Painting exhibition of 38 artists from the state at 10:00 am.

Painting exhibition of 38 artists from the state at 10:00 am. Chalukkunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries fasting prayer and divine word service. Pastor Mathew Mathew at 10:30 am.

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Kochi

Edappally Changampuzha Park: Edappally Senior Citizens Forum's weekly program, quiz by A P Honeykumar at 5:30 pm.

Edappally Senior Citizens Forum's weekly program, quiz by A P Honeykumar at 5:30 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre : Release of Vinaya Chaitanya's commentary on Sree Narayana Guru's Athmopadesha Shathakam, discourse by Fr Bobby Jose Kattikad at 6:30 pm.

: Release of Vinaya Chaitanya's commentary on Sree Narayana Guru's Athmopadesha Shathakam, discourse by Fr Bobby Jose Kattikad at 6:30 pm. Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Exhibition 'Avar Vanna, Karayum Kadalum Kadannu' (They Came, Crossing Seas and Oceans) at 11:00 am.

Exhibition 'Avar Vanna, Karayum Kadalum Kadannu' (They Came, Crossing Seas and Oceans) at 11:00 am. Fort Kochi Veli EMGLPS Hall: Notebook distribution by Wings Educational Foundation at 10:00 am.

Kozhikode

Nalanda: Kerala Building Owners Welfare Association District Convention, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 10:00 am.

Kerala Building Owners Welfare Association District Convention, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 10:00 am. Customs Road Kala Hall: Commemoration of Kala former President T P Dasan at 5:30 pm.

Commemoration of Kala former President T P Dasan at 5:30 pm. Kakattil Vyaparabhavan: Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekoopana Samithi Kakkattil Unit annual meeting and election at 10:00 am.

Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekoopana Samithi Kakkattil Unit annual meeting and election at 10:00 am. Kallachi Town: 25th anniversary of Binu's martyrdom day commemoration led by CPM. P K Biju at 4:00 pm.