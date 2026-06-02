Kochi: Two youths, including a habitual offender facing multiple criminal cases, were arrested after they allegedly barged into a juice shop in Kochi, threatened people with a knife, and vandalised the premises, creating panic among customers.

The incident occurred at a juice shop in Valanjambalam near MG Road around 6 pm on Sunday. The arrested accused have been identified as Sachin (26) of Zakariya Bazar, Alappuzha, and AL Bichu (26) of Arattuvazhi, Alappuzha.

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The police came to the spot investigating a complaint that a group of youths had threatened a juice shop owner with a knife and attempted to extort money from him. During the inquiry, CCTV footage from the shop revealed that the accused had not only threatened the owner but had also gone on a rampage at the establishment, terrorising customers and vandalising property. The footage enabled investigators to quickly identify and trace the suspects.

According to police, the shop owner recognised the accused as occasional customers. CCTV visuals show Sachin entering the shop armed with a knife while another youth attempts to pull him away. He is seen confronting a young man standing near the cash counter and later stabbing the table with the knife.

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The accused then turned towards customers seated near the entrance, kicked over a table and damaged glass display containers containing cakes and other items. After creating panic inside the shop, the duo fled on a motorcycle.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the police tracked down and arrested both accused from Ernakulam.

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The police said that Sachin is involved in several criminal cases, including drug-related offences, and had previously served a prison sentence. The Alappuzha Police had reportedly initiated proceedings under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against him before he left the district and moved to Kochi.

The police said he continued his criminal activities in the city and was arrested following the latest incident. Further investigation is underway.