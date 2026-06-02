Kozhikode: Police have registered a case against a resident of Ulliyeri in Kozhikode district for allegedly creating and circulating a morphed image of Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

According to the police, the fake image was shared on May 31 through a Facebook account named “Karunan Chaalil.” The manipulated picture allegedly showed the Chief Minister kissing the Prime Minister's shoes. Authorities say the image was digitally fabricated and circulated through social media platforms.

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The Atholi Police registered the case under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with provocation through unlawful acts intended to cause public disorder, and under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which addresses defamation and character assassination through communication platforms.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Shameen Pulikkool, President of the Ulliyeri Mandalam Committee of the Youth Congress.

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Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances surrounding the creation and circulation of the allegedly morphed image.