The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned that rainfall intensity is likely to increase across Kerala from June 3 as conditions become favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon. In view of the forecast, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts for Tuesday.

A yellow alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 12 cm, has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

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The IMD said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and adjoining sea areas over the next two to three days.

Accordingly, an orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on June 3, while the remaining districts are under yellow alert.

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The weather agency also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala coast till June 5, with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

The IMD has warned that intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging, flash floods, landslides, traffic disruptions, poor visibility, damage to vulnerable structures, uprooting of trees and losses to standing crops. People living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas have been advised to remain alert and move to safer locations if necessary.

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IMD Alerts

June 3

Orange Alert: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur

Yellow Alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

June 4

Orange Alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur

Yellow Alert: Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod