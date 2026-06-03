Kalpetta: In response to worsening traffic congestion and safety concerns during the monsoon season, the Kerala government has imposed restrictions on the movement of multi-axle heavy vehicles along the Thamarassery Ghat section of the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway (NH 766). The order, issued by the Kozhikode district administration on Monday, came into effect on Wednesday.

The restriction prohibits the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks, container lorries, tankers and trailers with more than one axle, between 6 am and 8 pm on the ghat road connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Authorities have not specified how long the restrictions will remain in force.

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The move follows an emergency meeting convened at the Kozhikode Collectorate to address recurring traffic bottlenecks on the Thamarassery Ghat stretch. Over the past several days, the highway has witnessed severe congestion, with vehicles often remaining stranded for hours. Officials attributed much of the disruption to the slow movement of large heavy vehicles negotiating the steep and winding mountain road.

The meeting was attended by elected representatives from Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, including MLAs T Siddique and C K Kasim, along with the district collectors of both districts and senior officials from various departments.

The directive was issued by M S Madhavikutty, Kozhikode district collector and chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

According to the order, heavy vehicles with more than one axle are barred from using the Thamarassery Ghat Road during daytime hours. Affected vehicles have been advised to use alternative routes through Kuttiadi Ghat Road and Nadukani Ghat Road during the restricted period.

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Officials said the measure is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety during the monsoon months, when landslides, road damage and poor visibility become more frequent.

Exemptions

The restrictions do not apply to public transport vehicles, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, other public transport services, small and medium motor vehicles, police vehicles, Fire and Rescue Services vehicles, Rapid Response Team (RRT) vehicles and other emergency service vehicles.

To ensure strict implementation of the order, round-the-clock police monitoring posts will be established at both ends of the ghat road.

Legal action against violators

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against violators. Cases may be registered under relevant provisions of the Kerala Disaster Management Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

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In a social media post, the Kozhikode district collector said enforcement agencies had been instructed to act firmly against those violating the restrictions.

Additional safety measures

The meeting also directed the Forest Department and the Public Works Department (PWD) to strengthen safety measures along the ghat road during the monsoon season. The departments have been asked to closely monitor vulnerable stretches and take preventive action against potential hazards such as landslides, fallen trees and road damage.

The Thamarassery Ghat Road serves as the principal road link between Wayanad and the plains of Kozhikode, carrying passenger traffic as well as goods vehicles transporting agricultural produce and commercial goods. While the new restrictions may require freight operators to take longer alternative routes during daytime hours, officials believe the measure will significantly ease congestion and improve safety for commuters and tourists travelling through the hill district during the rainy season.

As monsoon rainfall continues to intensify across Kerala, authorities are expected to review the situation periodically before deciding whether to extend, modify or withdraw the restrictions.