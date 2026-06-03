As part of Operation Thoofan, which began on Monday, Thrissur City Police burned and destroyed seized narcotic substances to create awareness among the public. The destroyed items included 60 kg of Ganja, 134 grams of methamphetamine, 390 grams of hashish oil, cannabis beedis, and other tobacco products. The drugs were destroyed after completing all legal procedures, including court formalities.

City Police Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh said that the substances were seized from various locations across the district in recent months.

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As part of Operation Thoofan, the police released visuals of the destruction through the media to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse among the public. The police also urged people to cooperate with the anti-drug campaign and share information about drug activities.

The initiative, announced in May, is a statewide anti-drug campaign titled 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', aimed at tackling the alleged rise in narcotics use in the state. The operation was rolled out by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala as part of a series of reforms within the Home Department shortly after he assumed office.