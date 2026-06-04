Key events in Kerala today: Environment Day celebration, painting exhibition, musical concert on June 4
On Thursday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a book launch for 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker', police cyber training, and a children's play.
On Thursday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a book launch for 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker', police cyber training, and a children's play.
On Thursday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a book launch for 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker', police cyber training, and a children's play.
Book release of 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker' in Thiruvananthapuram; Kerala Water Authority Pensioners Association district conference in Kollam; training for police officers led by the Cyber Operations Division in Kozhikode; children's play 'Muthiyum Chozhiyum' at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Kochi, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, June 4, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Bharath Bhavan: Book release of 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker' by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm.
- Sanskrit College: All India Peace Solidarity Committee Environment Day celebrations at 10:30 am.
- Palayam League House: Kerala Pravasi League Convention at 3:30 pm.
- Museum Auditorium: C.D. James's solo exhibition at 10:00 am.
- Thycaud Gandhi Bhavan: 2nd death anniversary commemoration of B.R.P. Bhaskar at 4:00 pm.
- Press Club: League for Environmental Protection Haritha Darshana Award ceremony with Minister K.M. Shaji and Chandy Oommen at 4:00 pm.
- Kalipankulam Samadarsini Grandhasala Hall: Padmarajan Film Festival at 5:00 pm.
- Jagathy Chettiar House Sai Suprabhatha Team: Prayer meeting at 11:00 am.
Kollam
- Kollam Red Cross Hall: Kerala Water Authority Pensioners Association District Conference at 10:30 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library, Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state at 10:00 am.
Kochi
- Kadavantra Regional Sports Centre: Basketball League Kerala, first season matches at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 11:00 am, 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm. Inauguration by Hibi Eden MP at 5:00 pm. Match at 6:15 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: T A Indukumar commemoration, award presentation, children's play 'Muthiyum Chozhiyum' at 6:00 pm.
- Mookkanoor Merchants Association Hall: Mookkanoor Vignanamithra Cultural Forum's 'Vellivelicham' weekly discussion on 'Environment and Development.' Inauguration by Block Panchayat Vice President T M Varghese at 6:00 pm.
- Aluva Veliyathunadu Thanthra Vidyapeedam: Madhavji's 100th birthday celebrations, Madhaveeyam Award presentation by Justice P R Raman at 10:00 am.
- Perumbavoor Hotel Sathar: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organized Eid Friendship Gathering at 4:30 pm.
- Kozhikode
Police Club: Training for police officers led by the Cyber Operations Division at 10:00 am.
- Near Civil Station, Nature Life International: Lecture on Monsoon Diseases and Natural Remedies by Jacob Vadakkenchery at 10:00 am.
- Francis Road, SLRC Ladies Wing: Inauguration of the first year batch and award presentation of SLRC Ladies Wing by KNM State Secretary A. Asgarali at 10:30 am.
- Malayala Manorama Anganam: Malayala Manorama Online Chuttuvattam Award, baton handover by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 11:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of nature paintings by school children, inaugurated by artist E. Sudhakaran at 4:00 pm.
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Hall: Discussion on "Sense of Justice in Poems" and book discussion on A.K. Muhammedali's poems, led by Thaliyola Cultural Committee. Inauguration by Shatrughan at 4:30 pm.
- Sreeramakrishna Prayer Hall: Sreeramakrishna Vachanamrutham class by Swadhyaya Satsangham at 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Lataji - Asha Bhosle memorial musical concert "Dho Sitaaron Ki Raat" presented by Mazhavil Vasantham at 6:00 pm.