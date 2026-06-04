Book release of 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker' in Thiruvananthapuram; Kerala Water Authority Pensioners Association district conference in Kollam; training for police officers led by the Cyber Operations Division in Kozhikode; children's play 'Muthiyum Chozhiyum' at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Kochi, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Bharath Bhavan: Book release of 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker' by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm.

Book release of 'Library Man of India: The Story of P.N. Panicker' by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm. Sanskrit College: All India Peace Solidarity Committee Environment Day celebrations at 10:30 am.

All India Peace Solidarity Committee Environment Day celebrations at 10:30 am. Palayam League House: Kerala Pravasi League Convention at 3:30 pm.

Kerala Pravasi League Convention at 3:30 pm. Museum Auditorium: C.D. James's solo exhibition at 10:00 am.

Thycaud Gandhi Bhavan: 2nd death anniversary commemoration of B.R.P. Bhaskar at 4:00 pm.

2nd death anniversary commemoration of B.R.P. Bhaskar at 4:00 pm. Press Club: League for Environmental Protection Haritha Darshana Award ceremony with Minister K.M. Shaji and Chandy Oommen at 4:00 pm.

League for Environmental Protection Haritha Darshana Award ceremony with Minister K.M. Shaji and Chandy Oommen at 4:00 pm. Kalipankulam Samadarsini Grandhasala Hall: Padmarajan Film Festival at 5:00 pm.

Padmarajan Film Festival at 5:00 pm. Jagathy Chettiar House Sai Suprabhatha Team: Prayer meeting at 11:00 am.

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Kollam

Kollam Red Cross Hall: Kerala Water Authority Pensioners Association District Conference at 10:30 am.

Kottayam

Kottayam Public Library, Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state at 10:00 am.

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Kochi