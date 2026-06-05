Kozhikode: With a red alert in place for extremely heavy rainfall forecast in the district on Saturday and Sunday, District Collector MS Madhavikutty has ordered the immediate evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas such as Vilangad, Valook, Malayangad, Urutty and Panniyeri villages in Vadakara taluk of the district.

The Collector, who also serves as Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued the order on Friday evening following reports warning of a high risk of landslides and mudslides in these areas due to continuing heavy rain.

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To coordinate the evacuation process and the functioning of relief camps, the Vadakara Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has been appointed as the Nodal Officer, while the Vadakara Tahsildar will serve as the Assistant Nodal Officer.

The order directs the immediate relocation of all residents living in landslide-prone areas of the Vilangad hill region, particularly those residing along riverbanks, on steep slopes and near locations that have witnessed landslides in the past. The Vilangad region was hit by a major landslide in August 2024, which claimed several lives and caused extensive damage.

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Officials of the Vanimel and Naripatta grama panchayats, in coordination with the Vadakara Tahsildar, have been instructed to identify safe schools and other public buildings and establish relief camps without delay. The camps must be equipped with adequate drinking water, food, electricity, sanitation facilities and medical assistance, the order states.

The District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) has been directed to deploy sufficient personnel to assist evacuation efforts and ensure security at relief camps as well as evacuated homes.

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Medical teams from nearby primary health centres have also been instructed to visit the camps, conduct health check-ups and ensure the availability of essential emergency medicines.

As a precautionary measure, travel through the hilly roads of the Vilangad region has been prohibited between 7 pm and 6 am, except for emergency purposes.

The Collector has urged residents in high-risk areas to cooperate fully with authorities, avoid spreading misinformation and follow only official warnings and advisories. The order warns that violations will invite legal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.