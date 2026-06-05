Key events in Kerala today: Environment Day observance, painting exhibition, magic show on June 5
Kerala observed Environment Day on Friday, with various events including sapling plantations, poetry releases, art exhibitions, and magic shows across multiple cities.
Kerala observed Environment Day on Friday, with various events including sapling plantations, poetry releases, art exhibitions, and magic shows across multiple cities.
Kerala observed Environment Day on Friday, with various events including sapling plantations, poetry releases, art exhibitions, and magic shows across multiple cities.
Apart from Environment Day observance across Kerala, the key events in the state include the release of Sharath Chandralal's poetry in Thiruvananthapuram; exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state at the Public Library's Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery in Kottayam; 'The Heist' Magic Show in Kochi; blood donation awareness class in Kozhikode, among others, on June 5, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Secretariat premises: World Environment Day, sapling plantation, inauguration of ‘Kathir’ Agricultural Club, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, 10:30 am.
- Ambalamukku Perur Sreekrishna Swamy Temple: Devaswom Department Environment Day celebration, Minister K Muraleedharan, 8:00 am.
- Forest Department Headquarters: World Environment Day celebration, Minister Shibu Baby John, 10:00 am.
- Hotel South Park, Palayam: IMA Environment Day observance, Ministers K Muraleedharan, Sunny Joseph, 9:00 am.
- Kovalam Beach: Tourism Department Environment Day celebration, Minister P.C. Vishnu Nath, 10:00 am.
- Manacaud Girls Higher Secondary School: Inauguration of a garden created by recycling election campaign materials, Minister K M Shaji, 2:30 pm.
- M N Smarakam: Environment Day observance, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, 8:30 am.
- Ullur Prashanth Nagar Cameo Lights: ‘Ee Sequel Too’ drama presentation, Mohini Vinay, Sunil Sugatha, 6:30 pm.
- University College: Prof Sukumaran Cultural Award presentation, S Ramachandran Pillai, 3:30 pm.
- Press Club Hall: Release of Sharath Chandralal's poetry, K Jayakumar, 5:00 pm.
- Kottayakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Kothakkal Madhu's music concert, 6:00 pm.
- Hotel Residency Tower: Inauguration of Vice-Minds International Business Network, 5:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam Azad Smaraka Grandhasala Hall: M P Veerendra Kumar remembrance, 4:00 pm.
- Kovalam Samudra Beach: Cleaning drive organised by Vattappara I Mind the Mind Trust, 10:00 am.
- Karyavattom Campus Environmental Science Department Hall: Environment Day observance by Bhoomithra Sena Club. Dr S Sarun, 11:00 am.
Kollam
- SN Women's College: Inauguration of Environment Day celebration by Mayor A.K. Hafeez, 10:15 am.
- Karuvelil Public Library: Environment Day observance and free sapling distribution, 4:00 pm.
- Kottarakkara Kottaathala Panayil Malayali Library: Environment Day observance and sapling distribution, 9:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Children's Library Park: Darshana - Dream Setters Senior Citizens Forum Environment Day observance – 9:00 am.
- Public Library's Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am.
- T M Jacob Memorial Hall: Reception for Leader and Minister of Kerala Congress (Jacob) Anoop Jacob – 10:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Muslim Mosque premises: World Environment Day. SMF District Committee plants saplings. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 11:00 am.
- League House at Pulimoodu Junction: Inauguration of free sapling distribution by LEP District Committee – 11:00 am.
- Mount Carmel School: Environment knowledge message by Thapasya Kottayam Unit – 11:00 am.
- Darshana Auditorium: Abbot Francis Acharya remembrance meeting organised by Manavikam Social Foundation, presentation of award to Swaruma Charitable Society. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 3:00 pm.
- Chingavanam St. Thomas School: Chingavanam Kisan Service Society Environment Day observance, honouring young farmers – 3:00 pm.
- Chinmaya Vidyalayam, Illikkal: District-level inauguration of World Environment Day observance. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, K Francis George MP – 9:30 am.
Kochi
- Kacheripady Gandhi Bhavanam: Gandhi Peace Foundation Environment Day observance: Lecture on 'Environmental Knowledge, Gandhian Philosophy' by Dr M P Mathai, – 4:00 pm.
- Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: Jointly organised by the Society and Academy of Magical Sciences: 'The Heist' Magic Show – 6:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadassu, Bharatanatyam – 6:30 pm.
- Ernakulam YMCA: JLU M P Veerendra Kumar remembrance, Minister Abdul Gafoor, V Surendran Pillai – 3:00 pm.
- Kochi St. Albert's College: Exhibition of 265 bird paintings by Induchoodan, lecture by P K Uthaman. 10:00 am.
- Thanneer Thannnam Vinoda Vayanasala: Environment Day observance – 8:00 am.
- Thaikkudam Kunnara Park: Kochi Corporation Vytila Health Circle Environment Day observance, 10:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Idiyangara Yuvsahithi Samajam Hall: Yuvsahithi Samajam Environment Day observance, 8:00 am.
- Ashokapuram Unni Misihya Church: Sapling plantation and free sapling distribution led by Mathruvedi, 8:00 am.
- Kottooli Gowri Gayathri: Sapling distribution by Kudiravattam Residence Association, inaugurated by Medical College SI M. Kiran Kumar, 8:30 am.
- Kachilatt KCMUP School Premises: Sapling plantation and distribution by National Green Corps Kachilatt School Unit and Nattuveelicham Nellikkodu, 9:00 am.
- Puthur Temple: Star Garden construction led by Environment Protection Committee, 9:00 am.
- Kozhikode Veda Temple: Inauguration of Dayanandavanam project by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, sapling distribution, Acharya M R Rajesh, 10:00 am.
- Karanthur Markaz Girls Higher Secondary School: District Panchayat Environment Day celebration, District level inauguration by M A Razak MLA, 10:00 am.
- Gandhi Griham: Environment Day observance and drawing competition led by Gandhi Peace Foundation, 10:00 am.
- Gandhi Griham: World Environment Day celebration, medicinal plant exhibition led by District Sarvodaya Mandalam, 10:00 am.
- Chelanur AKKR Girls HSS: Panchayat level inauguration of World Environment Day, Panchayat President M. Swapna, 10:00 am.
- Loyola School: District level inauguration of Thofan The Narco Hunt, City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph, 10:00 am.
- Eranhipalam St. Vincent Colony Girls High School: Inauguration of Sahitya Nagaram Social Painting Campaign by Mayor O Sadashivan, 10:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre: World Environment Day celebration, sapling plantation, 10:15 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Environment painting exhibition led by Darshana Cultural Forum, 11:00 am.
- Railway Institute Hall: Blood donation awareness class by Medical Department Southern Railway Palakkad Division, Kerala Blood Donors Forum, Kothaparambu Women and Children's Hospital, 11:00 am.
- CRC Campus: Inauguration of ‘Midori’ Biodiversity Garden and Horti Therapy Centre by OISCA International Calicut Chapter and CRC Kozhikode, Mayor O Sadashivan, 2:30 pm.
- Mofussil Bus Stand Premises: Free distribution of medicinal plants and an environmental lecture by the District Sarvodaya Mandalam, inaugurated by Councillor Sreeja C Nair, at 3:00 pm.
- Near Beach Sea Queen Hotel: M P Gangadharan remembrance led by Forestry Board, 4:00 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Sugathakumari remembrance and poetry award presentation by Sarga Sahitya Vedi, poet Paul Kallanode, Artist Madanan, 4:30 pm.