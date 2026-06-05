Apart from Environment Day observance across Kerala, the key events in the state include the release of Sharath Chandralal's poetry in Thiruvananthapuram; exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state at the Public Library's Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery in Kottayam; 'The Heist' Magic Show in Kochi; blood donation awareness class in Kozhikode, among others, on June 5, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Secretariat premises : World Environment Day, sapling plantation, inauguration of ‘Kathir’ Agricultural Club, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, 10:30 am.

: World Environment Day, sapling plantation, inauguration of ‘Kathir’ Agricultural Club, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, 10:30 am. Ambalamukku Perur Sreekrishna Swamy Temple: Devaswom Department Environment Day celebration, Minister K Muraleedharan, 8:00 am.

Devaswom Department Environment Day celebration, Minister K Muraleedharan, 8:00 am. Forest Department Headquarters: World Environment Day celebration, Minister Shibu Baby John, 10:00 am.

World Environment Day celebration, Minister Shibu Baby John, 10:00 am. Hotel South Park, Palayam: IMA Environment Day observance, Ministers K Muraleedharan, Sunny Joseph, 9:00 am.

IMA Environment Day observance, Ministers K Muraleedharan, Sunny Joseph, 9:00 am. Kovalam Beach: Tourism Department Environment Day celebration, Minister P.C. Vishnu Nath, 10:00 am.

Tourism Department Environment Day celebration, Minister P.C. Vishnu Nath, 10:00 am. Manacaud Girls Higher Secondary School: Inauguration of a garden created by recycling election campaign materials, Minister K M Shaji, 2:30 pm.

Inauguration of a garden created by recycling election campaign materials, Minister K M Shaji, 2:30 pm. M N Smarakam: Environment Day observance, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, 8:30 am.

Environment Day observance, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, 8:30 am. Ullur Prashanth Nagar Cameo Lights: ‘Ee Sequel Too’ drama presentation, Mohini Vinay, Sunil Sugatha, 6:30 pm.

‘Ee Sequel Too’ drama presentation, Mohini Vinay, Sunil Sugatha, 6:30 pm. University College: Prof Sukumaran Cultural Award presentation, S Ramachandran Pillai, 3:30 pm.

Prof Sukumaran Cultural Award presentation, S Ramachandran Pillai, 3:30 pm. Press Club Hall: Release of Sharath Chandralal's poetry, K Jayakumar, 5:00 pm.

Release of Sharath Chandralal's poetry, K Jayakumar, 5:00 pm. Kottayakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Kothakkal Madhu's music concert, 6:00 pm.

Kothakkal Madhu's music concert, 6:00 pm. Hotel Residency Tower: Inauguration of Vice-Minds International Business Network, 5:00 pm.

Vizhinjam Azad Smaraka Grandhasala Hall: M P Veerendra Kumar remembrance, 4:00 pm.

M P Veerendra Kumar remembrance, 4:00 pm. Kovalam Samudra Beach: Cleaning drive organised by Vattappara I Mind the Mind Trust, 10:00 am.

Karyavattom Campus Environmental Science Department Hall: Environment Day observance by Bhoomithra Sena Club. Dr S Sarun, 11:00 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam

SN Women's College : Inauguration of Environment Day celebration by Mayor A.K. Hafeez, 10:15 am.

: Inauguration of Environment Day celebration by Mayor A.K. Hafeez, 10:15 am. Karuvelil Public Library: Environment Day observance and free sapling distribution, 4:00 pm.

Environment Day observance and free sapling distribution, 4:00 pm. Kottarakkara Kottaathala Panayil Malayali Library: Environment Day observance and sapling distribution, 9:00 am.

Kottayam

Kottayam Children's Library Park: Darshana - Dream Setters Senior Citizens Forum Environment Day observance – 9:00 am.

Darshana - Dream Setters Senior Citizens Forum Environment Day observance – 9:00 am. Public Library's Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state – 10:00 am. T M Jacob Memorial Hall: Reception for Leader and Minister of Kerala Congress (Jacob) Anoop Jacob – 10:00 am.

Reception for Leader and Minister of Kerala Congress (Jacob) Anoop Jacob – 10:00 am. Thirunakkara Muslim Mosque premises : World Environment Day. SMF District Committee plants saplings. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 11:00 am.

: World Environment Day. SMF District Committee plants saplings. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 11:00 am. League House at Pulimoodu Junction: Inauguration of free sapling distribution by LEP District Committee – 11:00 am.

Inauguration of free sapling distribution by LEP District Committee – 11:00 am. Mount Carmel School : Environment knowledge message by Thapasya Kottayam Unit – 11:00 am.

: Environment knowledge message by Thapasya Kottayam Unit – 11:00 am. Darshana Auditorium: Abbot Francis Acharya remembrance meeting organised by Manavikam Social Foundation, presentation of award to Swaruma Charitable Society. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 3:00 pm.

Abbot Francis Acharya remembrance meeting organised by Manavikam Social Foundation, presentation of award to Swaruma Charitable Society. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 3:00 pm. Chingavanam St. Thomas School: Chingavanam Kisan Service Society Environment Day observance, honouring young farmers – 3:00 pm.

Chingavanam Kisan Service Society Environment Day observance, honouring young farmers – 3:00 pm. Chinmaya Vidyalayam, Illikkal: District-level inauguration of World Environment Day observance. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, K Francis George MP – 9:30 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi

Kacheripady Gandhi Bhavanam: Gandhi Peace Foundation Environment Day observance: Lecture on 'Environmental Knowledge, Gandhian Philosophy' by Dr M P Mathai, – 4:00 pm.

Gandhi Peace Foundation Environment Day observance: Lecture on 'Environmental Knowledge, Gandhian Philosophy' by Dr M P Mathai, – 4:00 pm. Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: Jointly organised by the Society and Academy of Magical Sciences: 'The Heist' Magic Show – 6:30 pm.

Jointly organised by the Society and Academy of Magical Sciences: 'The Heist' Magic Show – 6:30 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Park: Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadassu, Bharatanatyam – 6:30 pm.

Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadassu, Bharatanatyam – 6:30 pm. Ernakulam YMCA: JLU M P Veerendra Kumar remembrance, Minister Abdul Gafoor, V Surendran Pillai – 3:00 pm.

JLU M P Veerendra Kumar remembrance, Minister Abdul Gafoor, V Surendran Pillai – 3:00 pm. Kochi St. Albert's College: Exhibition of 265 bird paintings by Induchoodan, lecture by P K Uthaman. 10:00 am.

Exhibition of 265 bird paintings by Induchoodan, lecture by P K Uthaman. 10:00 am. Thanneer Thannnam Vinoda Vayanasala: Environment Day observance – 8:00 am.

Environment Day observance – 8:00 am. Thaikkudam Kunnara Park: Kochi Corporation Vytila Health Circle Environment Day observance, 10:00 am.

Kozhikode

Idiyangara Yuvsahithi Samajam Hall: Yuvsahithi Samajam Environment Day observance, 8:00 am.

Yuvsahithi Samajam Environment Day observance, 8:00 am. Ashokapuram Unni Misihya Church: Sapling plantation and free sapling distribution led by Mathruvedi, 8:00 am.

Sapling plantation and free sapling distribution led by Mathruvedi, 8:00 am. Kottooli Gowri Gayathri: Sapling distribution by Kudiravattam Residence Association, inaugurated by Medical College SI M. Kiran Kumar, 8:30 am.

Sapling distribution by Kudiravattam Residence Association, inaugurated by Medical College SI M. Kiran Kumar, 8:30 am. Kachilatt KCMUP School Premises : Sapling plantation and distribution by National Green Corps Kachilatt School Unit and Nattuveelicham Nellikkodu, 9:00 am.

: Sapling plantation and distribution by National Green Corps Kachilatt School Unit and Nattuveelicham Nellikkodu, 9:00 am. Puthur Temple: Star Garden construction led by Environment Protection Committee, 9:00 am.

Star Garden construction led by Environment Protection Committee, 9:00 am. Kozhikode Veda Temple: Inauguration of Dayanandavanam project by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, sapling distribution, Acharya M R Rajesh, 10:00 am.

Inauguration of Dayanandavanam project by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, sapling distribution, Acharya M R Rajesh, 10:00 am. Karanthur Markaz Girls Higher Secondary School : District Panchayat Environment Day celebration, District level inauguration by M A Razak MLA, 10:00 am.

: District Panchayat Environment Day celebration, District level inauguration by M A Razak MLA, 10:00 am. Gandhi Griham: Environment Day observance and drawing competition led by Gandhi Peace Foundation, 10:00 am.

Environment Day observance and drawing competition led by Gandhi Peace Foundation, 10:00 am. Gandhi Griham: World Environment Day celebration, medicinal plant exhibition led by District Sarvodaya Mandalam, 10:00 am.

World Environment Day celebration, medicinal plant exhibition led by District Sarvodaya Mandalam, 10:00 am. Chelanur AKKR Girls HSS: Panchayat level inauguration of World Environment Day, Panchayat President M. Swapna, 10:00 am.

Panchayat level inauguration of World Environment Day, Panchayat President M. Swapna, 10:00 am. Loyola School: District level inauguration of Thofan The Narco Hunt, City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph, 10:00 am.

District level inauguration of Thofan The Narco Hunt, City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph, 10:00 am. Eranhipalam St. Vincent Colony Girls High School: Inauguration of Sahitya Nagaram Social Painting Campaign by Mayor O Sadashivan, 10:00 am.

Inauguration of Sahitya Nagaram Social Painting Campaign by Mayor O Sadashivan, 10:00 am. Regional Science Centre: World Environment Day celebration, sapling plantation, 10:15 am.

World Environment Day celebration, sapling plantation, 10:15 am. Academy Art Gallery: Environment painting exhibition led by Darshana Cultural Forum, 11:00 am.

Environment painting exhibition led by Darshana Cultural Forum, 11:00 am. Railway Institute Hall: Blood donation awareness class by Medical Department Southern Railway Palakkad Division, Kerala Blood Donors Forum, Kothaparambu Women and Children's Hospital, 11:00 am.

Blood donation awareness class by Medical Department Southern Railway Palakkad Division, Kerala Blood Donors Forum, Kothaparambu Women and Children's Hospital, 11:00 am. CRC Campus: Inauguration of ‘Midori’ Biodiversity Garden and Horti Therapy Centre by OISCA International Calicut Chapter and CRC Kozhikode, Mayor O Sadashivan, 2:30 pm.

Inauguration of ‘Midori’ Biodiversity Garden and Horti Therapy Centre by OISCA International Calicut Chapter and CRC Kozhikode, Mayor O Sadashivan, 2:30 pm. Mofussil Bus Stand Premises: Free distribution of medicinal plants and an environmental lecture by the District Sarvodaya Mandalam, inaugurated by Councillor Sreeja C Nair, at 3:00 pm.

Free distribution of medicinal plants and an environmental lecture by the District Sarvodaya Mandalam, inaugurated by Councillor Sreeja C Nair, at 3:00 pm. Near Beach Sea Queen Hotel: M P Gangadharan remembrance led by Forestry Board, 4:00 pm.

M P Gangadharan remembrance led by Forestry Board, 4:00 pm. Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Sugathakumari remembrance and poetry award presentation by Sarga Sahitya Vedi, poet Paul Kallanode, Artist Madanan, 4:30 pm.