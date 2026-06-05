The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall across Kerala until June 10 as the southwest monsoon remains active over the state. An orange alert has been issued for eight districts on Thursday, warning of very heavy rainfall.

The alert has been sounded for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, where rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm is likely.

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A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kottayam districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD has also forecast strong surface winds, occasionally reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, across Kerala. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution while venturing into the sea.

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Alerts in the coming days

June 6

Orange Alert: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Yellow Alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha.

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June 7

Orange Alert: Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram and Thrissur.

Yellow Alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

The intense spell of rain is expected to reduce visibility and cause traffic congestion in several areas. Waterlogging, uprooting of trees and falling branches could further disrupt normal life and lead to longer travel times.

The weather agency has also warned of possible power outages, damage to vulnerable structures, flash floods and flooding in low-lying regions. It cautioned that the prolonged heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, mudslides and mudslips in vulnerable areas of the state.