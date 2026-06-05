Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala on June 6 and 7, with red alerts issued for five northern districts as a cyclonic circulation over the Karnataka coast is expected to intensify monsoon activity across the state.

According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, isolated places in Kerala could receive more than 20 cm of rainfall within 24 hours on June 6 and 7. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in several parts of the state during the period.

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Red alerts have been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on June 6. On June 7, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad will remain under red alert.

Orange alerts, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall, have been issued for eight districts on June 5: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

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On June 6, orange alerts will be in effect in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad, while on June 7 they have been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on June 8 and 9, with orange alerts issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 8, and for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 9.

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Yellow alerts have been issued for the remaining districts on various days between June 5 and 9.

The weather agency attributed the expected rainfall to a cyclonic circulation persisting over the Karnataka coast and adjoining areas. Widespread rain or thundershowers are likely across Kerala and Lakshadweep over the next seven days.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms at isolated places in Kerala and Lakshadweep on June 5 and 6.

Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph at times, are likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and the Karnataka coast between June 5 and 9. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these regions during the period.

The weather department cautioned that the intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging, flash floods, uprooting of trees, traffic disruptions and damage to vulnerable structures. Landslides and mudslides are also possible in hilly areas, while low-lying regions may experience flooding.

Authorities have advised residents in disaster-prone areas to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to waterlogged locations and follow instructions issued by local administrations.