Kozhikode: Taking a firm position on the ongoing debate over the lighting of the traditional 'nilavilakku' (ceremonial lamp) by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA Fathima Thahiliya, the Central Mushawara (consultative council) of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has called upon Muslims to 'refrain from participating in ceremonies and practices that have no basis in Islamic teachings and are associated with the religious rituals of other faiths'.

Visuals had recently emerged of the Perambra MLA lighting a traditional lamp during the inauguration of a restaurant in her constituency. The incident triggered criticism from a section of her party and sparked renewed discussion on the religious permissibility of the practice. The matter was discussed at the Central Mushawara meeting held in Kozhikode on Thursday. According to a report published in 'Suprabhatham', the official mouthpiece of Samastha, the meeting, chaired by president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, observed that the lighting of the 'nilavilakku' has traditionally been practised by non-Muslims as a religious ritual.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council stated that if a Muslim participates in such a practice while endorsing or believing in religious concepts that are contrary to Islam, it could amount to apostasy (Abandonment of Islam). However, if the act is performed without such beliefs and merely as an imitation of non-Muslim customs, it remains prohibited and sinful. At the same time, the council clarified that using a 'nilavilakku' solely as a source of light, without any religious significance attached to it, is permissible.

The Mushawara also emphasised the importance of preserving communal harmony and national unity, while urging Muslims not to treat such matters lightly and to remain mindful of Islamic principles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Samastha leader Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu appeared to criticise Thahiliya indirectly through a Facebook post. Without naming the MLA, he wrote: “Those in leadership are crossing the boundaries of religion. Those who should correct them remain silent and justify the wrongs. How true was the Prophet’s statement that a time would come when wrongs would be seen as right.”

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader K P Sasikala came out in support of Thahiliya, thanking her for what she described as 'upholding the tradition of the land'.