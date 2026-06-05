Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Thursday held talks with both parties involved in the Malayidom Thuruthu eviction dispute and proposed a government-backed rehabilitation plan under which the landowner would provide five-cent plots to each affected family within the disputed property. At least seven Dalit families from the Paryathukavu settlement in Malayidom Thuruthu, Kizhakkambalam, are facing eviction following a court order.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the district administration, police, Kunnathunad MLA V P Sajeendran, lawyers, and members of the Paryathukavu Samara Samithi.

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Addressing the media after the discussions, the minister said the government fully respects the court verdict while also recognising the concerns of the families facing displacement. "The court judgment is clear. At the same time, the government understands the issues that both the affected families and the administration have to address. Our objective is to implement the court order without leaving anyone homeless. We will ensure proper rehabilitation facilities for the families. The Chief Minister has already conveyed this assurance," he said.

According to Roji M John, the discussions were constructive, and several proposals were considered. He said Kannoth Shankaran Nair, in whose favour the court had ruled, was willing to provide alternative land elsewhere in the village to relocate the families. "However, the affected families have stated that they are unwilling to leave the settlement," the minister said.

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He added that the government had proposed an alternative solution whereby the landowner would provide five-cent plots to each family at the edge of the disputed property. Houses for the families would then be constructed under government supervision. "The proposal has been communicated to both sides. They now need to discuss it and arrive at a decision. We hope to resolve the issue without causing injustice to any party," he said.

The dispute centres on 2.62 acres of land, for which the Supreme Court upheld an eviction order issued by the Perumbavoor Munsiff Court in favour of Kannoth Shankaran Nair four years ago. Residents and local leaders, however, argue that the disputed area forms part of nearly 19.98 acres of government puramboke land and have demanded a fresh survey and proper demarcation.

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The Kerala High Court recently granted the state government a two-week extension to defer the eviction and comply with court directions. The matter is scheduled to be considered again on June 9.

The state government had earlier faced criticism after Chief Minister V D Satheesan informed the Kerala Legislative Assembly that the affected Scheduled Caste families had agreed to accept a rehabilitation package. Residents subsequently denied having given such consent, insisting that they wished to remain on the land and urging the government to protect their rights to the disputed property.