Kozhikode: In a dramatic rescue operation, a 26-year-old man from West Bengal was pulled out alive from a covered drainage canal in the heart of Kozhikode city on Saturday morning after passersby noticed him desperately signalling for help.

The rescued man has been identified as Ajay Oraon, a native of West Bengal. He was found trapped inside the underground drainage near Pushpa Junction, one of the busy stretches in Kozhikode city.

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The incident came to light at around 10 a.m. when pedestrians noticed a pair of hands emerging through a small opening on the side of the covered drainage. Realising that someone was trapped beneath the concrete slabs, they immediately alerted nearby shop owners, who in turn contacted emergency services.

Within minutes, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and the Chemmangad Police Station rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation.

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According to local witnesses, rescuers quickly assessed the situation and began efforts to safely access the drainage channel. Heavy equipment was brought in to lift the massive concrete slab covering the drain.

“Immediately after we noticed the man trapped inside the drainage, we alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and the police. The fire service team reached the spot without delay and started the rescue operation. Using machinery, they carefully lifted the concrete slab, creating a safe opening through which the man could come out,” said Babu Raj, owner of Sai Studio, located near the rescue site.

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Onlookers watched anxiously as firefighters worked against time to free the trapped man. After the slab was lifted, Ajay was successfully brought out of the drainage, ending what could have turned into a tragic accident.

Residents in the area suspect that Ajay may have accidentally fallen into the drainage through a narrow gap along its side. However, the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

“There is a small opening near the drainage. Local people believe he might have slipped through that gap, but nobody witnessed the accident and we do not know how long he remained trapped inside,” Babu Raj added.

Police officials said Ajay was conscious when rescued and appeared to be out of immediate danger. He was shifted to the Government Beach Hospital for medical observation and treatment.

Officials said they are awaiting a detailed statement from Ajay to determine how he ended up inside the covered drainage system.