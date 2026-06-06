The Kerala Police registered 254 cases and arrested 278 people suspected of involvement in the illegal narcotics trade as part of Operation Toofan- a statewide special drive targeting drug trafficking and abuse.

During the operation, police subjected suspected drug peddlers and users to extensive inspections across the state.

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According to the police, various quantities of prohibited narcotic substances were seized in the cases registered during the drive. The seizures included 58 grams of MDMA, 7.464 kg of cannabis and 157 cannabis beedis.

Police said the operation was aimed at curbing the sale and distribution of narcotic substances and identifying those involved in the drug trade.

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The police have urged the public to share information related to drug trafficking through the direct helpline numbers 9497979794 and 9497927797, or via WhatsApp at 9995966666. Authorities assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.