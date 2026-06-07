Thiruvananthapuram: A man was found dead inside a parked car at Peroor Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The deceased, Rajeev Kumar, is a native of Aniyoor.

According to Kazhakuttom Police, Rajeev had parked his car at the ground on Saturday. Youths playing at the ground reportedly asked him to move the vehicle to one side, after which he remained inside the car. When residents noticed that the car was still parked at the ground on Sunday afternoon, they alerted the police control room.

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Police personnel reached the spot, broke open a window of the vehicle and found Rajeev lying dead on the back seat. During the investigation, police also learned from Rajeev's friends that he had recently spoken to them about regrets in his life, though the exact context remains unclear.

Rajeev was known to consume alcohol regularly. Family members told police that although he had stopped drinking, he had resumed the habit recently. They became concerned when he did not return home on Saturday as usual.

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Statements have been recorded from Rajeev's son and police said an FIR will be registered. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the car has been taken into police custody. A forensic team is expected to examine the vehicle on Monday and collect evidence, including fingerprints, police told Onmanorama.