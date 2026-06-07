As the monsoon intensifies across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, forecasting very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki have been placed under a yellow alert, with rainfall of 7-11 cm expected over the next 24 hours.

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The IMD has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala until June 12. Strong surface winds, occasionally reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the state until June 8. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places across Kerala through Sunday.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is expected along and off the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts until June 19. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period.

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Yellow alert in districts

June 8: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad

June 9: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad

June 10: Kannur and Kasaragod

Authorities have warned of possible waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic congestion in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt transportation and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest may also suffer damage.

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The IMD has further cautioned about the risk of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related accidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures and follow official safety advisories issued by local authorities.