A man allegedly stole a KSRTC bus parked near Palakkad depot in the early hours of Sunday. A case has been registered under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred around 2.50 am when the man stole the bus parked near the Beverages outlet beside the depot. Palakkad Town South said the man drove the bus for some distance, damaged a few properties and later abandoned the vehicle in the Manjakulam area before fleeing the scene.

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The suspect has not yet been identified. Police have collected CCTV footage from the area and launched an investigation to trace him.