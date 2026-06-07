A local scuffle turned fatal in Thiruvananthapuram's Naruvamoodu on Saturday evening, when two youths allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old. The deceased has been identified as Shiva Soorya, a native of Ayanimoodu in Pallichal.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm near a textile shop at Punnamoodu. The three individuals, who were known to the victim, arrived on a motorcycle and got into an altercation with him. The accused allegedly attacked Shiva Soorya with the intention of killing him over a prior dispute.

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Visuals from the scene show the duo dragging the unconscious youth and placing him on the motorcycle before riding away with him.

Following the incident, the victim's father lodged a complaint with the Naruvamoodu Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) and Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.