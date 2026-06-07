Thrissur: A 56-year-old woman died after falling into a well at Althara in Perumbilavu, Thrissur. The deceased has been identified as Komalam (56), a native of Karuppante Valappil house, Perumbilavu Althara.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Sunday, when Komalam fell into a well on a property close to her house.

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After the incident came to light, Kunnamkulam Police and the Fire and Rescue Services were informed. The Kunnamkulam Fire Force team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the well.

The body was then shifted to a private hospital in Perumbilavu. The Kunnamkulam Police also arrived at the scene and began inquest procedures. After completing the procedures, the body will be taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family for the final rites.