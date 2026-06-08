Amid recurring fireworks-related accidents at temple festivals, the Cochin Devaswom Board is considering replacing traditional fireworks displays with modern alternatives that focus more on visual effects and colours than loud sound.

The Board on Monday held a consultative meeting with members of various temple advisory committees to discuss the proposal and gather their views before taking a final decision.

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Cochin Devaswom Board President K Ravindran said the proposal was being considered in the wake of recent fireworks accidents reported from different parts of the state. Under the plan, modern fireworks systems could be introduced in nearly 400 temples managed by the Board.

A meeting with the Thrissur District Collector is expected to be held later this week to finalise the proposal. A final decision will be taken only after those discussions.

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The move comes in the aftermath of the recent explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikode, where pyrotechnic materials were being prepared for the fireworks display organised by Thiruvambady Devaswom as part of the Thrissur Pooram festival. The incident has renewed concerns over safety standards in the manufacture and handling of fireworks used during temple festivals.