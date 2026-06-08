Kalavoor: Roads turning into ponds during the monsoon is nothing unusual in Kerala. But in Kalavoor, persistent waterlogging has created an unusual spectacle, with fish now swimming in the stagnant waters that have submerged a service road near the flyover.

Rainwater flowing down from the elevated highway accumulates on the service road after every spell of heavy rain, leaving the stretch inundated for days. The flooding has transformed part of the roadway into a virtual pond, where fish, including red snapper (chemballi), can now be seen swimming.

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The situation has made life increasingly difficult for pedestrians, with even the underpass becoming virtually inaccessible during heavy rain. The prolonged waterlogging has also taken a toll on businesses in the area, with several commercial establishments on the verge of closure. Taxi drivers who once depended on the busy junction for their livelihood have also been forced to seek alternative sources of income.

The situation has worsened in recent days, with floodwater beginning to enter shops lining the road. Kalavoor, one of the busiest junctions between Alappuzha and Cherthala, is home to numerous government offices and commercial establishments.

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Residents and traders have urged authorities to take at least temporary measures to drain the accumulated water and restore normalcy. They hope the unusual sight of red snapper thriving in the flooded roadway will finally draw official attention to the long-standing drainage problem. Failing that, they warn, a strong protest will be launched.