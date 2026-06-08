Friends of Marine Life - Oceans Day Programme in Thiruvananthapuram; Prayar Gopalakrishnan Award presentation in Kollam; job fair organised by the Municipality and Kudumbashree in Kottayam; discourse on 'Malayali, Music Appreciation, and Radio' in Kochi; football book exhibition in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on June 8, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kuriathy Junction: Kuriathy Martyrs' Day Observance by K KShailaja at 8:00 pm.

Kuriathy Martyrs' Day Observance by K KShailaja at 8:00 pm. Valiyathura Govt. RFT High School: World Oceans Day One-Day Workshop by Minister CPJohn at 1:30 pm.

World Oceans Day One-Day Workshop by Minister CPJohn at 1:30 pm. Press Club Hall: Friends of Marine Life Oceans Day Programme by Minister C P John at 9:30 pm.

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Kollam

Thamarakkulam Redyar Hall: Prayar Gopalakrishnan Award Presentation by Minister P C Vishnunath at 10:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam Valiya Palli (Big Church): 99th Ascension Feast of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Quiz Competition at 2:30 pm.

99th Ascension Feast of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Quiz Competition at 2:30 pm. Nagapampadam Municipality CDS Hall: Job Fair organised by the Municipality and Kudumbashree at 10:00 pm.

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Kochi

CMFRI Kochi: Oceans Day Observance by Minister Abdul Gafoor at 12:00 pm.

Oceans Day Observance by Minister Abdul Gafoor at 12:00 pm. Kadavantra Regional Sports Centre: Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches at 7:00 pm.

Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches at 7:00 pm. Edappally Changpmpuzha Cultural Centre: Discourse on 'Malayali, Music Appreciation, and Radio' by Sajith Avururuth, Mohiniyattam dance by Kavya Nruthaki Vineeth Nedungadi at 6:00 pm.

Discourse on 'Malayali, Music Appreciation, and Radio' by Sajith Avururuth, Mohiniyattam dance by Kavya Nruthaki Vineeth Nedungadi at 6:00 pm. Kacherippady Gandhi Bhavan: Discussion on 'Reclaiming Democratic Spaces, A Gandhian Approach' by P.V. Rajagopal (Rajaji), Prof. M.P. Mathai at 4:00 pm.

Discussion on 'Reclaiming Democratic Spaces, A Gandhian Approach' by P.V. Rajagopal (Rajaji), Prof. M.P. Mathai at 4:00 pm. Aluva Head Post Office: Protest against fuel price hike by private bus owners, inaugurated by Anwar Sadath MLA at 10:30 pm.

Protest against fuel price hike by private bus owners, inaugurated by Anwar Sadath MLA at 10:30 pm. Aluva Municipal Park Vicinity: Inauguration of Urban Cooperative Bank Loan Fair by former Bank Chairman B.A. Abdul Muthalib at 10:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Ashokapuram Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalayam: Free Yoga Training at 7:00 pm.

Free Yoga Training at 7:00 pm. Moidu Maulavi Smaraka Mandiram: Commemoration of Freedom Fighter E. Moidu Maulavi at 9:00 pm.

Commemoration of Freedom Fighter E. Moidu Maulavi at 9:00 pm. Koiloth Madappura Muthappan Temple: Special Pooja for 'Ilaneer Vayppu' at 10:00 pm.

Special Pooja for 'Ilaneer Vayppu' at 10:00 pm. Academy Art Gallery: Environmental Painting Exhibition organised by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change at 11:00 pm.

Environmental Painting Exhibition organised by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change at 11:00 pm. Mananchira Central Library : Football Book Exhibition as part of the FIFA World Cup, organised by the State Library and Research Centre at 11:00 pm.

: Football Book Exhibition as part of the FIFA World Cup, organised by the State Library and Research Centre at 11:00 pm. West Hill St. Michael's H S: Distribution of study materials organised by the Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank at 11:30 pm.

Distribution of study materials organised by the Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank at 11:30 pm. Chavara Centre: Radio Drama Presentation 'Kaanka Kadaline Kanthurakke' (See the Sea with Open Eyes) by the Pushpasree Thikkodiyan Commemoration Committee at 4:00 pm.

Radio Drama Presentation 'Kaanka Kadaline Kanthurakke' (See the Sea with Open Eyes) by the Pushpasree Thikkodiyan Commemoration Committee at 4:00 pm. S K Cultural Centre: Commemoration of Chelavoor Venu at 5:00 pm.

Commemoration of Chelavoor Venu at 5:00 pm. Town Hall: Musical Offering by Vani Bhajans, Kozhikode. Inaugurated by Human Rights Judicial Member K. Baijunath at 5:00 pm.