Key events in Kerala today: World Oceans Day workshop, job fair, painting exhibition on June 8
On Monday, Kerala hosts events including Oceans Day programmes, award presentations, job fairs, music discussions, and book exhibitions across multiple cities.
On Monday, Kerala hosts events including Oceans Day programmes, award presentations, job fairs, music discussions, and book exhibitions across multiple cities.
On Monday, Kerala hosts events including Oceans Day programmes, award presentations, job fairs, music discussions, and book exhibitions across multiple cities.
Friends of Marine Life - Oceans Day Programme in Thiruvananthapuram; Prayar Gopalakrishnan Award presentation in Kollam; job fair organised by the Municipality and Kudumbashree in Kottayam; discourse on 'Malayali, Music Appreciation, and Radio' in Kochi; football book exhibition in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on June 8, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kuriathy Junction: Kuriathy Martyrs' Day Observance by K KShailaja at 8:00 pm.
- Valiyathura Govt. RFT High School: World Oceans Day One-Day Workshop by Minister CPJohn at 1:30 pm.
- Press Club Hall: Friends of Marine Life Oceans Day Programme by Minister C P John at 9:30 pm.
Kollam
- Thamarakkulam Redyar Hall: Prayar Gopalakrishnan Award Presentation by Minister P C Vishnunath at 10:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Valiya Palli (Big Church): 99th Ascension Feast of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Quiz Competition at 2:30 pm.
- Nagapampadam Municipality CDS Hall: Job Fair organised by the Municipality and Kudumbashree at 10:00 pm.
Kochi
- CMFRI Kochi: Oceans Day Observance by Minister Abdul Gafoor at 12:00 pm.
- Kadavantra Regional Sports Centre: Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches at 7:00 pm.
- Edappally Changpmpuzha Cultural Centre: Discourse on 'Malayali, Music Appreciation, and Radio' by Sajith Avururuth, Mohiniyattam dance by Kavya Nruthaki Vineeth Nedungadi at 6:00 pm.
- Kacherippady Gandhi Bhavan: Discussion on 'Reclaiming Democratic Spaces, A Gandhian Approach' by P.V. Rajagopal (Rajaji), Prof. M.P. Mathai at 4:00 pm.
- Aluva Head Post Office: Protest against fuel price hike by private bus owners, inaugurated by Anwar Sadath MLA at 10:30 pm.
- Aluva Municipal Park Vicinity: Inauguration of Urban Cooperative Bank Loan Fair by former Bank Chairman B.A. Abdul Muthalib at 10:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Ashokapuram Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalayam: Free Yoga Training at 7:00 pm.
- Moidu Maulavi Smaraka Mandiram: Commemoration of Freedom Fighter E. Moidu Maulavi at 9:00 pm.
- Koiloth Madappura Muthappan Temple: Special Pooja for 'Ilaneer Vayppu' at 10:00 pm.
- Academy Art Gallery: Environmental Painting Exhibition organised by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change at 11:00 pm.
- Mananchira Central Library: Football Book Exhibition as part of the FIFA World Cup, organised by the State Library and Research Centre at 11:00 pm.
- West Hill St. Michael's H S: Distribution of study materials organised by the Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank at 11:30 pm.
- Chavara Centre: Radio Drama Presentation 'Kaanka Kadaline Kanthurakke' (See the Sea with Open Eyes) by the Pushpasree Thikkodiyan Commemoration Committee at 4:00 pm.
- S K Cultural Centre: Commemoration of Chelavoor Venu at 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Musical Offering by Vani Bhajans, Kozhikode. Inaugurated by Human Rights Judicial Member K. Baijunath at 5:00 pm.