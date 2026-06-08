With heavy rainfall expected in parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for all districts in the state. The weather department has issued an orange alert in three districts and a yellow alert in 11 districts for Monday.

The IMD has placed Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts under an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm within 24 hours.

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Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts have been placed under a yellow alert.

While the number of districts under alert is expected to decline on Tuesday, the orange alert will be extended to two additional districts. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod will be under an orange alert, while Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad will continue under a yellow alert. No alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

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On Wednesday, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod will be placed under a yellow alert. No alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.

By Thursday, the number of districts under alert is expected to reduce considerably, with only Kannur and Kasaragod likely to remain under a yellow alert. No alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

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The IMD has forecast rain and thundershowers to continue until Saturday, prompting the department to issue a heavy rainfall warning through the week. It has also warned that strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep until Tuesday.

In view of the weather conditions, the IMD has issued wind and fishermen warnings for the state, both of which will remain in effect until Tuesday.

According to the IMD, the rainfall is likely to reduce visibility and cause waterlogging, leading to traffic disruptions and congestion. Strong winds and heavy rain may also uproot trees, further affecting traffic movement and increasing commute times.

The prevailing weather conditions also pose a risk of damage to vulnerable structures and raise the possibility of flash floods, landslides, landslips and mudslides in susceptible areas.

The IMD has advised the public to follow traffic advisories and avoid staying in vulnerable structures. It has also recommended avoiding riverbanks and waterlogged areas. Residents of vulnerable locations have been advised to move to safer places if necessary.