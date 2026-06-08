Wayanad: In a major crackdown under Operation Toofan, Kerala Police seized a huge stock of banned tobacco products concealed inside a secret cellar at a rented house near Dottappankulam in Sulthan Bathery here on Monday.

The raid was carried out as part of the statewide anti-narcotics campaign launched by the Kerala Police to curb the sale and distribution of drugs and prohibited substances.

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The accused, Ishaq (48), a native of Pallikkandi and currently residing at Moorkhan House, was not present when the police conducted the raid and is currently absconding.

During the search, police recovered 12,000 sachets of Hans and 1,800 sachets of Cool Lip, both banned tobacco products that are reportedly popular among youngsters.

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According to police, the contraband was stored in seven sacks hidden inside a secret cellar constructed behind a shelf in one of the rooms of the house. The operation was conducted based on a confidential tip-off and was jointly carried out by the District Anti-Narcotics Squad and the Sulthan Bathery police.

Police also seized a car bearing registration number KL 73 F 3102 from the premises. One additional sack containing Hans sachets, allegedly kept ready for distribution, was recovered from the vehicle.

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Investigators said Ishaq is a habitual offender with a history of involvement in drug-related cases. He is suspected of supplying banned tobacco products in neighbouring areas and is also being investigated for allegedly selling them to school students.

A special police team has been formed to trace and arrest the accused, who is believed to have fled shortly before the raid.

The operation was led by Sulthan Bathery Station House Officer Sreekanth S Nair. The team included Sub-Inspectors Jeswin Joy, P Jayaprakash and K Sreedhu, along with personnel from the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

Police officials said Sulthan Bathery police have registered 11 cases under Operation Toofan so far as part of the intensified drive against narcotics and banned substances.