Thiruvananthapuram: Acknowledging shortcomings within the party’s top brass, CPM state secretary M V Govindan admitted at the State Committee meeting that lapses by the leadership had also contributed to the party’s crushing defeat in the Assembly elections. He, however, maintained that the setback could not be pinned on any single individual and asserted that the party would correct its course and move forward.

The State Committee meeting also witnessed sharp criticism over the selection of P K Shyamala, Govindan’s wife, as the party candidate from Thaliparamba, with members arguing that the choice itself was flawed. It was pointed out that both the CPM district leadership in Kannur, which proposed a candidate considered unacceptable to a sizeable section of the party, and the state leadership, which approved the decision, were equally held responsible for the misstep.

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Some members even observed that the CPM too had reached a point where leaders were pushing their own associates and relatives into key positions. They also called for a reassessment of whether the language and style adopted by some senior leaders were in tune with changing times. A suggestion was also put forth to convene an elaborate meeting of the state leadership, with participation from district secretariat members and above, placing self-correction at the centre of its agenda.

A report compiled from opinion gathered at meetings of party units down to the branch level, along with additional inputs from members of the state secretariat, was presented before the State Committee. The report rejected criticism raised from lower-level party units against the decision to appoint Pinarayi Vijayan as the Leader of the Opposition and noted that the State Committee had approved the decision unanimously.

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The party will now convene area-level meetings to report and discuss the State Committee's decisions. District secretariat and district committee meetings will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. Subsequently, zonal-level meetings will be organised with the participation of leaders ranging from branch secretaries to area committee members, with each meeting bringing together four area committees. Members of the state secretariat will be present at all these zonal meetings.

Criticism over reading out Yogi Adityanath’s message

The State Committee meeting also saw members raising questions over reading out a message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, described as the biggest proponent of divisive politics, at the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, and asking what message this had sent to Kerala’s secular society.

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It was suggested that the party leadership should take a clear stand against SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan. If that is not possible, it should at the very least refrain from endorsing him. The members noted that while the party projects itself as the foremost opponent of communalism, its leaders have often adopted a softer approach in practice. They also stressed the need to strengthen the party’s anti-communal stance and clearly communicate it to the public to help rebuild public trust.