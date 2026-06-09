Sanghamitra Painting Exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram; inauguration of the 'Kuttikkuppayam' project by the Department of Child Welfare for children in district care homes in Kollam; motivation class for senior citizens in Kottayam; logo release in connection with World Cup Football promotion in Kochi; face-to-Face Program with MLAs in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on June 9, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Vazhuthacaud Carmel School Auditorium: Inauguration of Merit Day by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 9:00 am.

Inauguration of Merit Day by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 9:00 am. Museum Auditorium: Sanghamitra Painting Exhibition at 10:00 am.

Sanghamitra Painting Exhibition at 10:00 am. Press Club: Book release of 'Dinamanaanam' authored by Dr Binu Thottathil at 4:00 pm.

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Kollam

Collectorate Conference Hall: Inauguration of the 'Kuttikkuppayam' project by the Department of Child Welfare for children in district care homes. Minister Bindu Krishna at 2:30 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam BCM College Auditorium: Inauguration of the college's autonomous status. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkattu; Inauguration of BCM Evening Academy by Minister Roshi M. John; Inauguration of BCM Research Forum by K. Francis George MP; Inauguration of BCM Academy for Defence Aspirants by Syndicate Member Reji Zachariah - at 10:00 am.

Inauguration of the college's autonomous status. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkattu; Inauguration of BCM Evening Academy by Minister Roshi M. John; Inauguration of BCM Research Forum by K. Francis George MP; Inauguration of BCM Academy for Defence Aspirants by Syndicate Member Reji Zachariah - at 10:00 am. St. Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Syrian Church Diocesan Prayer Fellowship Grace-Filled Meditation and Intercessory Prayer. FrPT. Thomas Palliyampillil, Brother Sunny Pottethara - at 10:00 am.

Jacobite Syrian Church Diocesan Prayer Fellowship Grace-Filled Meditation and Intercessory Prayer. FrPT. Thomas Palliyampillil, Brother Sunny Pottethara - at 10:00 am. Kottayam Valiapally: 99th Adyanthaperunnal of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Motivation Class for Senior Citizens - at 2:30 pm.

99th Adyanthaperunnal of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Motivation Class for Senior Citizens - at 2:30 pm. Baruch Bhavan, near Kannukuzhi Bridge, Puthuppally: Bible Class. Pastor P T Thomas - at 7:00 pm.

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Kochi

Kadavanthara Regional Sports Centre: Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches - 7:00 am onwards.

Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches - 7:00 am onwards. Corporation Office: Logo release in connection with World Cup Football promotion; Mayor V K Minimol - at 11:00 am.

Logo release in connection with World Cup Football promotion; Mayor V K Minimol - at 11:00 am. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Senior Citizens Forum's Aazhchavattam - Discourse on 'The Mind is the Medicine' by Cini Dominic - at 5:30 pm.

Senior Citizens Forum's Aazhchavattam - Discourse on 'The Mind is the Medicine' by Cini Dominic - at 5:30 pm. Near Karuvelippady Water Authority Office: Inauguration of Kerala State Higher Goods Owners Association Kochi Regional Office. Muhammad Shiyas MLA at 5:00 pm.

Inauguration of Kerala State Higher Goods Owners Association Kochi Regional Office. Muhammad Shiyas MLA at 5:00 pm. Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: 'They Came, Across Seas and Oceans' - Painting Exhibition at 11:00 am.

Kozhikode

Vellayil Meenus Auditorium: State-level inauguration of Kayakalpam Public Outreach Program by Minister K Muraleedharan at 9:30 am.

State-level inauguration of Kayakalpam Public Outreach Program by Minister K Muraleedharan at 9:30 am. Collectorate Conference Hall: Grievance Redressal Adalath by the State Scheduled Caste and Tribal Commission at 10:30 am.

Grievance Redressal Adalath by the State Scheduled Caste and Tribal Commission at 10:30 am. Cherooty Road Chamber House: Face-to-Face Program with MLAs organised by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce at 4:00 pm.

Face-to-Face Program with MLAs organised by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce at 4:00 pm. Kaloor Road: Welcome World Cup organised by the Kaloor Road Football Fans Association at 7:00 pm.