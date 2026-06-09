Mankombu: Balancing on a single-wheel unicycle, A Abi from Parassala has rolled into Alappuzha district as part of his journey across Kerala, carrying a message against drug abuse among the younger generation.

The 20-year-old set out from Parassala on May 31. After traversing three districts, he reached Kuttanad on Monday before continuing his ride into Kottayam district later the same day.

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Along the way, the youngster makes it a point to interact with people and spread awareness about the dangers of substance abuse. The expenses for his journey, as well as places to rest, are largely covered by the support and hospitality of the people he meets along the way.

A BBA graduate, Abi aims to complete his unique unicycle ride across the length of Kerala by reaching Kasaragod.