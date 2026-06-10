The rainy weather that swept across Kerala with the onset of the southwest monsoon is expected to ease, with alerts in place for only five districts on Wednesday. The intensity of the rain is likely to decline further later in the week, with no alerts issued for Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday, forecasting isolated spells of heavy rainfall in these regions. Other districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

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The same alerts will remain in place on Thursday. However, the rains are expected to weaken further as the week progresses, with yellow alerts issued for only four districts on Friday. The alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

No alerts have been issued for Saturday.

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However, spells of rain or thundershowers are expected at most places across Kerala and Lakshadweep.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall could reduce visibility and cause waterlogging, leading to traffic disruptions and congestion. Strong winds and heavy rain may also uproot trees, affecting road traffic and increasing commute times. The weather conditions could damage vulnerable structures and trigger flash floods, landslides, landslips and mudslides in susceptible areas.

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The forecast marks a sharp contrast to Tuesday, when red alerts were issued in three districts, orange alerts in two districts and yellow alerts in the remaining nine districts. The adverse weather wreaked havoc in several parts of the state as intense rain and strong winds swept across the region.

In Thrissur, several large trees were uprooted by heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday. A major accident was narrowly averted after multiple trees fell in the parking area in front of a school building. The incident occurred at Bhavans School in Poochatty, Nadathara, where a massive tree crashed onto a section of the building housing LKG classrooms. Strong gusts of wind also tore away an iron truss pillar from the roof structure.