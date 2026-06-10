In a major step to tackle rising human-wildlife conflict in Kerala, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on Wednesday directed the immediate formation of a 500-member Special Reserve Force to mitigate wild elephant attacks and strengthen preventive measures in vulnerable regions.

The force will comprise 100 units of five members each and will be deployed in hotspots that frequently witness wild elephant presence. The initiative is intended to reduce risks posed by wildlife and improve conflict mitigation efforts in forest-fringe areas.

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The decision came shortly after a 65-year-old tribal farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack in Thirunelli, Wayanad, triggering protests by local residents and family members. The victim, Raju, was working on his farmland when an elephant attacked him, inflicting fatal injuries.

Members of the Special Reserve Force will include tribal community members familiar with wildlife-prone regions, retired Forest Department personnel, experienced local residents and individuals with relevant technical expertise. The units will be deployed across the state based on operational requirements.

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Their responsibilities will include monitoring elephant movement corridors, issuing timely warnings when wild elephants are spotted near human habitations, ensuring the effective functioning of wildlife mitigation infrastructure such as solar-powered fences, and supporting Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) engaged in driving elephants away from populated areas. The force will also undertake round-the-clock patrols in conflict-prone zones and assist in other conflict mitigation measures.

Addressing human-wildlife conflict was one of the key promises of the newly sworn-in UDF government, which has assured effective and humane interventions to tackle the issue. The government's priorities were also reflected in the Governor's policy address to the Kerala Assembly, which highlighted the concerns of farmers living in high-ranges and wildlife-affected areas.

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According to data presented by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in December, 2025, 271 panchayats and municipalities across 12 landscapes in Kerala were identified as human-wildlife conflict-prone areas. Of these, 30 locations across seven districts, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Idukki, Kannur, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, were classified as conflict hotspots.

Nine were categorised as 'Very High' risk zones. Wayanad accounts for the highest concentration of such hotspots, with seven locations, Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, Noolpuzha, Panamaram, Thavinhal, Thirunelly and Thondernad, falling under the category. The remaining two 'Very High' risk hotspots are Mankulam in Idukki and Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam.