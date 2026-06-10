Malappuram: The body of a 22-year-old pharmacy student from Tirur, who drowned while bathing with friends in the Malampuzha reservoir on Tuesday evening, was recovered on Wednesday after an extensive search operation involving police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, a scuba diving team, fishermen and local residents.

The deceased was identified as Shameel, son of Saleem and Shareefa Beegam of Vettam near Tirur in Malappuram. He was a final-year B.Pharm student at Prime College, Erattayal in Palakkad.

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According to officials, Shameel had gone to the southern side of the Malampuzha reservoir with a group of friends and entered the water around 6 pm on Tuesday. The group comprised six students. When he went missing in the water, a search operation was launched, but poor visibility and fading light hampered rescue efforts.

The search resumed at around 7 am on Wednesday, and the body was later recovered from the reservoir. Fire and Rescue Services officials said the area where the incident occurred is particularly dangerous and has witnessed similar tragedies in the past. Two students drowned in the same area last year, they pointed out.

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"Even local residents are reluctant to venture into the water here because of the risks involved. The reservoir bed is uneven and muddy, and people unfamiliar with the area can suddenly find themselves in deep water," a Fire and Rescue official said. Officials believe the student may have unknowingly swum into a deeper section of the reservoir, where the muddy bottom and steep drop made it difficult to return to safety.

Following a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to relatives. The funeral was held at the Vettam Pariyapuram Juma Masjid after Shameel's father, who is working abroad, arrived home. He is survived by his brothers Amal and Alshan.