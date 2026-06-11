Thrissur: Eighteen baby pythons were rescued from a house in Poonkunnam, Thrissur, over the past two days. The hatchlings were found inside two scooters parked at the residence of Karthik, a resident of MG Nagar. Forest Department snake rescuers reached the spot after the reptiles were spotted and safely removed all 18 hatchlings.

Karthik lives in the house with his elderly parents, wife and child. Officials suspect the snakes may have entered the property from nearby overgrown vegetation and a stream close to the house.

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According to Karthik, there is also a possibility that more snakes are hiding beneath a partially damaged concrete floor in the courtyard. Forest officials are expected to break open and inspect the area on Friday to determine whether additional hatchlings are present.